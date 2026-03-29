Iran's Navy vowed to strike the US carrier Abraham Lincoln with coastal missiles to avenge its sunken warship, IRIS Dena. Tehran is also preparing for a potential US ground invasion and has warned US regional partners against cooperation.

Iran Vows Revenge Strike on US Carrier

The Iranian Navy vowed to strike US aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln once it is within range of coastal missiles to avenge the sinking of Iranian warship IRIS Dena, Iranian State Media Press TV reported. According to Press TV, Iran's Navy Commander, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, said that Iran is closely monitoring the movement of the Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier in real time. "Once the Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group enters its range, it will be targeted with coastal missiles to avenge the Dena martyrs. All movements and positions of the strike group, as well as its requests to regional countries, are being monitored in real time," he said. "The eastern Strait of Hormuz and the Sea of Oman--the gateway to the Strait and the Persian Gulf--are fully under Iranian naval control," he added.

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Sinking of IRIS Dena

IRIS Dena sank south of Sri Lanka on March 4 after being struck by a US submarine torpedo approximately 20 nautical miles west of Galle. Of the estimated 180 crew members on board IRIS Dena, over 80 sailors are reported dead, while other survivors were rescued by the Sri Lankan Navy and admitted to hospitals in Galle.

The Indian Navy had deployed INS Tarangini and INS Ikshak, along with maritime patrol aircraft, like its P8Is, to assist in the Sri Lanka-led search and rescue operations for the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena.

Tehran Accuses US of Plotting Ground Invasion

Meanwhile, Speaker of Iran's Parliament, MB Ghalibaf, accused the US of "secretly plotting a ground invasion" and assured that Tehran is prepared for it. He also warned the Gulf countries, which are allowing the US to launch an attack from their soil, vowing to "punish" the regional partners. "The enemy sends messages of friendship openly, while secretly plotting a ground invasion. We are waiting for their arrival; we will set them ablaze and punish their regional partners forever." Ghalibaf said.

This comes after The Washington Post, quoting a US officials, reported that the Pentagon is preparing for weeks of limited ground operations in Iran, potentially including raids on Kharg Island and coastal sites near the Strait of Hormuz. According to a US official, the plan is not to fully invade Iran but can involve special raids by special operations and conventional infantry troops.

This comes amid rising conflict in West Asia, with increasing reports of strikes on strategic infrastructure across multiple countries in the region.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)