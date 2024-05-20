Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Iran President Raisi's likely last moments captured in video before helicopter crash (WATCH)

    In the video, President Raisi was seen looking out of the aircraft window, with Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and several senior officials seated opposite him. Another clip shared by Iranian media showed the President meeting officials before boarding the chopper.

    Iran President Raisi's likely last moments captured in video before helicopter crash (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 20, 2024, 1:21 PM IST

    Hours before Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi died in a helicopter crash, state media in Iran shared videos of him aboard the aircraft on Sunday (May 20). The crash also claimed the lives of the foreign minister and eight other senior officials.

    In the video, President Raisi was seen looking out of the aircraft window, with Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and several senior officials seated opposite him. Another clip shared by Iranian media showed the President meeting officials before boarding the chopper.

    Ebrahim Raisi dead in helicopter crash: Who will be next President of Iran, what does the Constitution say?

    Approximately 30 minutes after takeoff, contact with the helicopter was lost. Sixteen hours later, the wreckage was found on a mountain peak.

    "The servant of the Iranian nation, Ayatollah Ebrahim Raisi, has achieved the highest level of martyrdom whilst serving the people," state television announced. Initially, Iranian media described the situation as an "accident."

    Iran's Deputy President for Executive Affairs Mohsen Mansouri mentioned that two officials had established contact with rescue teams, suggesting that the crash might not have been immediately catastrophic.

    Iran President's chopper found, ‘no sign of life’ at crash site: Report

    Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over President Raisi's death, saying that India stands with Iran in its "time of sorrow."

    "Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise of Dr. Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. His contribution to strengthening India-Iran bilateral relationships will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Iran. India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow," PM Modi said in a post on X.

    Last Updated May 20, 2024, 1:42 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who is Mohammad Mokhber, Iran new interim president? anr

    Who is Mohammad Mokhber, Iran's new interim president?

    Israel Mossad behind Iran President Ebrahim Raisi's chopper crash? Internet abuzz with conspiracy theories snt

    Israel-Mossad behind Iran President Ebrahim Raisi's chopper crash? Internet abuzz with conspiracy theories

    Ebrahim Raisi dead in helicopter crash: Who will be next President of Iran, what does the Constitution say? AJR

    Ebrahim Raisi dead in helicopter crash: Who will be next President of Iran, what does the Constitution say?

    'India stands with Iran': PM Modi condoles President Ebrahim Raisi's death in chopper crash anr

    'India stands with Iran': PM Modi condoles President Ebrahim Raisi's death in chopper crash

    Iran President Raisi dies in chopper crash: Legacy of 'The Butcher of Tehran' & succession protocol explained snt

    Iran President Raisi dies in chopper crash: Legacy of 'The Butcher of Tehran' & succession protocol explained

    Recent Stories

    Football Inside Man City's wild celebrations: Players dance after clinching 4th successive EPL title (WATCH) osf

    Inside Man City's wild celebrations: Players dance after clinching 4th successive EPL title (WATCH)

    cricket MS Dhoni's future uncertain: CSK Official's revelation on Thala's retirement plans osf

    MS Dhoni's future uncertain: CSK Official's revelation on Thala's retirement plans

    Nagaland state lottery result May 20, 2024: Today's winning number OUT RKK

    Nagaland state lottery result May 20, 2024: Today's winning number OUT

    Hyderabad police arrest man for sending 'Tiple Talaq' to wife through WhatsApp voice note vkp

    Hyderabad police arrest man for sending 'Tiple Talaq' to wife through WhatsApp voice note

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 5: Which state has highest number of crorepatis gcw

    LS Polls 2024 Phase 5: Which state has highest number of crorepatis?

    Recent Videos

    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon