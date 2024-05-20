Iran President Raisi's likely last moments captured in video before helicopter crash (WATCH)

In the video, President Raisi was seen looking out of the aircraft window, with Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and several senior officials seated opposite him. Another clip shared by Iranian media showed the President meeting officials before boarding the chopper.

Hours before Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi died in a helicopter crash, state media in Iran shared videos of him aboard the aircraft on Sunday (May 20). The crash also claimed the lives of the foreign minister and eight other senior officials.

In the video, President Raisi was seen looking out of the aircraft window, with Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and several senior officials seated opposite him. Another clip shared by Iranian media showed the President meeting officials before boarding the chopper.

Approximately 30 minutes after takeoff, contact with the helicopter was lost. Sixteen hours later, the wreckage was found on a mountain peak.

"The servant of the Iranian nation, Ayatollah Ebrahim Raisi, has achieved the highest level of martyrdom whilst serving the people," state television announced. Initially, Iranian media described the situation as an "accident."

Iran's Deputy President for Executive Affairs Mohsen Mansouri mentioned that two officials had established contact with rescue teams, suggesting that the crash might not have been immediately catastrophic.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over President Raisi's death, saying that India stands with Iran in its "time of sorrow."

"Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise of Dr. Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. His contribution to strengthening India-Iran bilateral relationships will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Iran. India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow," PM Modi said in a post on X.

