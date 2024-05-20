Ebrahim Raisi dead in helicopter crash: Who will be next President of Iran, what does the Constitution say?

The tragic incident has prompted an immediate implementation of Article 131 of the Iranian Constitution, which mandates that the first vice president assumes temporary presidency upon the president's death, pending confirmation by the supreme leader. Currently, Mohammad Mokhber holds the position of first vice president.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, along with the country's foreign minister and several other officials, were on Monday (May 20) confirmed dead after their helicopter crashed in a mountainous area in northwest Iran, according to reports from the state media.

The tragic incident has prompted an immediate implementation of Article 131 of the Iranian Constitution, which mandates that the first vice president assumes temporary presidency upon the president's death, pending confirmation by the supreme leader. Currently, Mohammad Mokhber holds the position of first vice president.

Iran President Raisi dies in chopper crash: Legacy of 'The Butcher of Tehran' & succession protocol explained

Mohammad Mokhber, following Raisi's death, is expected to take over as acting president. However, this transition of power requires the supreme leader's approval. Additionally, a council consisting of the first vice president, the parliament speaker, and the judiciary head must organize a new presidential election within a maximum period of 50 days.

Who is Mohammad Mokhber?

Born on September 1, 1955, Mohammad Mokhber has maintained a close relationship with Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who wields ultimate authority in Iranian affairs. In 2021, Mokhber was appointed as the first vice president, following Raisi's election to the presidency.

'India stands with Iran': PM Modi condoles President Ebrahim Raisi's death in chopper crash

Mokhber played a significant role in Iran's international negotiations, including talks with Moscow in October that facilitated agreements to provide surface-to-surface missiles and drones to Russia's military. These negotiations involved high-ranking officials from Iran's Revolutionary Guards and the Supreme National Security Council.

Latest Videos