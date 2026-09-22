Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei rejected US claims on fuel prices, comparing the US narrative to Nazi Germany's 1939 invasion of Poland. He blamed US actions for the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz and commercial shipping.

Iran Hits Back at US Over Fuel Prices, Cites Nazi Germany

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has hit back at the US administration, particularly President Donald Trump, over accusations that Tehran is responsible for rising fuel prices amid the ongoing conflict, comparing the US narrative to the way Nazi Germany portrayed its invasion of Poland in 1939.

In a post on X, Baqaei questioned the US attribution of rising fuel prices to Iran and argued that Washington's actions had contributed to the crisis, including disruptions involving the Strait of Hormuz and commercial shipping. "U.S. officials blame Iran for rising fuel prices, as if the public's memory is short enough to forget who actually initiated the war of aggression, and whose actions created the crisis that led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the disruption of commercial shipping. This isn't a new trick, though," Baqaei said. "In 1939, Hitler similarly framed his invasion of Poland as a defensive action. When the instigator of an unlawful 'war of choice' blames the victim for the fallout, should this be viewed as 'strategic brilliance', or is it simply a textbook symptom of "The March of Folly"?!" he added.

Baqaei's remarks came amid the dispute over responsibility for rising fuel prices and disruptions to commercial shipping, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz, with the Iranian spokesperson rejecting the US' portrayal of Tehran's role in the crisis.

Tehran Accuses US of 'Trampling on Access to Information'

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson had earlier criticised the US over its decision not to provide visas to members of the Iranian President's media team ahead of the 81st United Nations General Assembly.

In another post on X, Baqaei accused the US administration of restricting access to information and said the decision affected both foreign reporters and American journalists. "When an administration slams its doors shut - even on American journalists it happens to dislike - and bars foreign reporters, including the Iranian president’s media team, whose voices it would rather silence, it is not managing access; it is trying to hide the truth and further its misinformation campaign by trampling on the right of access to information. A nation that once took pride in tearing down the Iron Curtain now finds itself standing behind one of its own," the post read.

Iranian President to Address UN General Assembly

The comments came as world leaders and officials gathered for the 81st UN General Assembly, with Iran's Foreign Ministry continuing to raise concerns over access for its media team and the US' handling of information during the ongoing conflict.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is set to travel to New York on Tuesday to participate in the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, representing Iran amid the ongoing conflict and tensions with the United States, Iranian state media IRNA reported.

According to IRNA, Iranian presidential official Abbasi told the agency that Pezeshkian is scheduled to leave for New York on Tuesday to attend the UN General Assembly. During his visit, Pezeshkian is expected to address the UN General Assembly and outline Iran's positions on international developments, particularly on what IRNA described as the US-Israeli war of aggression imposed against Iran. (ANI)