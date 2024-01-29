Iran defies West with daring satellite launch amid escalating tensions, bold move sparks Global debate

Iran has defied increased pressure from the West by launching three satellites at once delivering its best performance yet in the field of space technology. The pressure has been growing against Iran to pull back its current rhetoric in the region.

The Iranian space program was handed new momentum after three satellites were successfully launched by the Iranian space agency. Under President Ebrahim Raisi who came to power in 2021, Iran upped its efforts to grow militarily and in terms of space. Though, Iran is not a big player in the space race but with experience of success, the space agency could move towards nuclear technology and advanced missile technology.

The Iranian space agency shocked the world when it successfully launched three satellites all at once through its Simorgh rocket. The launching vehicle hasn't been a successful venture for the space agency as it failed to launch satellites in the past. The low-orbit satellite carrier’s fresh success could prompt Iran to further the current technology and work on the advanced versions that the US sees as a potential threat.

The US fears that the Iranian regime would eventually shorten the timeline of launch vehicles to develop intercontinental ballistic missiles. The missile program picked up momentum after sanctions related to Iran's missile program expired in October 2023. Post the sanctions expiry, the United Nations Security Council placed resolutions calling for restrainment on Iran's side.

The region for years has been gripped with violence while last year was one of the worst in recent history. The Iranian regime played a crucial role in the Israel-Hamas war by supplying weapons to Hamas through Hezbollah and aiding the Red Sea blockade by the Houthis further angering the West. The pressure has been growing against Iran to pull back its current rhetoric in the region and in such a time, Iran defied the West by carrying its satellite launch.

Iran's nuclear program has been rapidly developing with the help of anti-globalist forces. Though the US State Department has not responded to the satellite launch, it is expected to do it soon in the next White House press briefing.