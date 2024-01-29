Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Cyber siege on Israeli businesses: Report unveils alarming attacks and battle for defense

    A cyber seizure has been unleashed on Israeli public and private businesses. A report that discloses 2023 data of the private players reveals a massive 48 percent of businesses affected by cyber attacks. While 20 percent of the victims faced severe damage to their businesses.

    Israel has been facing multiple cyber attacks not only on government sites but also on private sector businesses. The latest report from the Small and Medium Business Agency in Israel’s Ministry of Economy and Industry has revealed worrying statistics for both public and private enterprises. 

    The Middle Eastern country saw a rapid rise in cyber attacks in 2023. The highest attacks faced among business entities were in the small and medium business houses. Around 5 percent of businesses faced cyber attacks while 48 percent of the respondents revealed that they use some or the other defense system for protection.

    However, only 18 percent of the 48 percent use one defense measure while 7 percent use two defense measures, and 23 percent use three defense measures. The measures used are periodic backup of data in the system and the use of inbuilt protection software.

    The most exposed to cyber-attacks according to Israel's Ministry of Economy and Industry are Small businesses. Around 11 percent of the small businesses were exposed while 10 percent of them were involved in the industrial sector. The business conglomerates from the commerce field and businesses without any employees were the least affected. Also among 650,000 Israeli businesses registered, 33000 were victims of cyber attacks. 7,000 businesses were severely damaged due to the illegal activities.

    Naomi Hymain Reish, Director of the agency for small and medium Businesses: “We see great importance, especially during this national emergency, in raising awareness of cyber attacks and the significant damage they can cause to small and medium businesses. Because of this, we are publishing this report, which allows business owners to learn about effective ways of defending themselves, which are accepted among businesses today, and the frequency of damage according to the field and size of the business.”

