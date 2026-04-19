US Vice President JD Vance will lead a delegation for peace talks with Iran in Pakistan, despite escalating tensions. Both nations accuse each other of violating a fragile, Pakistan-mediated ceasefire. Iran condemns an alleged US naval blockade as a "war crime," while Washington accuses Tehran of targeting commercial ships in the Gulf.

US Vice President JD Vance will lead the US delegation for talks with Iran in Pakistan, a White House official said Sunday, after President Donald Trump indicated Vance would not make the trip.

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Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner will attend the talks, a White House official told AFP on condition of anonymity when asked about the makeup of the delegation after Trump's comments.

Tensions between Iran and the United States have flared again just before a crucial second round of peace talks in Islamabad, with both countries accusing each other of violating the fragile Pakistan-mediated ceasefire.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry sharply condemned what it described as a continued US naval blockade near Iranian ports, arguing that the move breaches the truce framework agreed earlier to prevent further escalation in the region. Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei issued a strongly worded statement on Sunday, accusing Washington of undermining the ceasefire while publicly claiming to support diplomacy.

“The United States' so-called 'blockade' of Iran's ports or coastline is not only a violation of Pakistani-mediated ceasefire but also both unlawful and criminal,” Baqaei wrote in a post on X.

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He went further by accusing the United States of deliberately harming ordinary Iranians through maritime restrictions.

“Moreover, by deliberately inflicting collective punishment on the Iranian population, it amounts to war crime and crime against humanity,” Baqaei added.

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The comments came as US President Donald Trump accused Iran of violating the same ceasefire by targeting commercial ships in the Gulf and interfering with maritime movement near the Strait of Hormuz. Washington has argued that its naval actions are defensive and aimed at protecting international shipping from further attacks.

American officials say intelligence reports indicate Iranian-linked forces were involved in harassment of merchant vessels over the weekend, further straining trust ahead of the planned negotiations. Tehran has denied responsibility for the incidents and insists the United States is attempting to shift blame to justify increased military pressure.

The renewed exchange has raised concerns about whether the next round of talks can produce any meaningful progress. Diplomats from both sides are expected to meet in Islamabad, where mediators from Pakistan are trying to keep communication channels open despite rising hostility.

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Analysts warn that mutual accusations before formal talks often make diplomacy more difficult, especially when military actions continue at sea. The latest dispute also comes as global shipping and oil markets remain sensitive to any disruption in Gulf waters.

Despite the hostile rhetoric, both governments have indicated they will still attend the Islamabad discussions, suggesting neither side wants the ceasefire to collapse completely. However, the sharp exchange of allegations highlights how fragile the current truce remains and how quickly the situation could deteriorate if the next diplomatic effort fails.

(With inputs from agencies)