US President Donald Trump has sent mixed signals ahead of new talks with Iran. While expressing optimism for diplomacy on Iran's nuclear program, he also issued stark military threats. Trump warned of a forceful response if Tehran rejects US proposals, pursuing a dual strategy of engagement and pressure.

US President Donald Trump has once again sent mixed signals on Iran, shifting between optimism about renewed diplomacy and stark military threats as fresh negotiations between Washington and Tehran are expected to begin on Monday.

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Speaking as tensions remain high around the Strait of Hormuz, Trump said American officials would return for another round of talks with Iranian representatives, raising hopes that a fragile diplomatic opening may still prevent a wider regional conflict. Reports indicate US negotiators are expected in Islamabad for discussions aimed at extending the ceasefire and addressing disputes over Iran’s nuclear programme.

At the same time, Trump sharply escalated his rhetoric, warning that the United States would respond forcefully if Tehran rejected Washington’s latest proposal. In one of his strongest remarks yet, he declared there would be “NO MORE MR. NICE GUY” if Iran failed to accept the terms being discussed. He also warned that key Iranian infrastructure could be targeted if diplomacy collapsed.

The latest comments reflect Trump’s increasingly unpredictable messaging, alternating between claims that a peace deal may be close and threats of severe retaliation. Just a day earlier, he suggested there had been “pretty good news” on the diplomatic front, hinting that progress had been made behind the scenes.

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However, concerns remain because the ceasefire deadline is approaching quickly and major disagreements continue. Tehran has repeatedly insisted that its nuclear rights are non-negotiable, while Washington continues pressing for tighter restrictions and broader regional security guarantees.

The contradictory tone from the White House has drawn global attention because it suggests the negotiations remain deeply fragile. Diplomatic sources say both sides are still far apart on several core issues, despite the decision to continue discussions.

The renewed talks come at a sensitive moment after maritime incidents in the Strait of Hormuz disrupted international shipping and increased pressure on both governments to avoid another escalation that could destabilise energy markets worldwide.

For now, Trump appears to be pursuing a dual strategy — publicly projecting confidence in diplomacy while simultaneously using threats to pressure Iran into concessions.

Whether that approach leads to a breakthrough or another collapse in talks may become clearer when negotiators meet again on Monday, with regional stability hanging in the balance.

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