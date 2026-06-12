Iran's Foreign Ministry condemned US attacks on 'Indian commercial vessels' that killed three Indians, calling it 'State piracy'. India's MEA also condemned an attack on a vessel off Oman, reporting 21 crew rescued and 3 missing from the incident.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei condemned the US attacks on "Indian commercial vessels" that killed at least three Indian nationals, calling them "armed robbery and state piracy". He extended condolences to the families of the slain sailors and urged the international community to hold the United States accountable.

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In a post on X, Baghaei wrote, "The brutal U.S. attacks on Indian commercial vessels which have killed at least three Indian nationals, stand as clear evidence of America's ongoing policy of armed robbery and State piracy. We extend our sympathies to the families and friends of the slain Indian sailors and offer our sincere condolences to the Indian people and government." The brutal U.S. attacks on Indian commercial vessels which have killed at least three Indian nationals, stand as clear evidence of America’s ongoing policy of armed robbery and State piracy. We extend our sympathies to the families and friends of the slain Indian sailors and… — Esmaeil Baqaei (@IRIMFA_SPOX) June 11, 2026

"The international community must hold the United States accountable for its lawless conduct, which continues to threaten global peace and security while endangering the freedom of navigation," the post read.

India Condemns Attack, 3 Crew Members Missing

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) condemned the attack on a commercial vessel off the coast of Oman, saying 21 of the 24 Indian crew members onboard have been rescued, while three Indians remained missing.

"We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman, earlier today. Of the 24 Indian crew onboard, 21 Indians have been rescued thus far and 03 Indians are reportedly missing. Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing Search and Rescue operation," the MEA said in a statement.

Expressing concern over the broader security situation in the region, the MEA said, "The continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region are deeply worrisome and a direct result of the ongoing conflict in the region.

India Reiterates Call for De-escalation

"India reiterated its appeal for "de-escalation", stating, "We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region." (ANI)