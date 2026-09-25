A UAE company owned by a couple from Kerala surprised its employees with a unique gift-box game. While some workers initially found chocolates in their boxes, the management eventually gifted brand-new iPhones to everyone as a token of appreciation. The heartwarming gesture was shared on Instagram and quickly went viral.

A gift-box game at a company in the UAE took a strange turn when employees who opened boxes with chocolates were then given brand-new iPhones. The owners of the company planned the surprise.

The moment was shared by Haseena Nishad, who is the executive head of the company and is from Kerala. Nishad Hussain, her husband and the owner of the business, first told workers to pick from wrapped boxes without telling them what was inside.

Each worker opened his or her box in turn. Some people were shocked to find brand-new iPhones inside, while others found chocolate bars. The gifts were not meant to let anyone down, though.

Haseena Nishad was seen giving iPhones to people who had been given chocolates earlier near the end. She said that the action was a way to show appreciation for the work of the company's employees.

“As Managing Director, I believe true success comes from our people’s dedication, positive spirit, and collective strength! Every effort, every idea, and every contribution plays an important role in moving us forward!" Haseena Nishad wrote on Instagram alongside the video.

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The final part of the gift exchange changed the outcome for those who had received chocolates. Instead of leaving with a smaller gift, they were also given new iPhones.

How Did Netizens React?

Social media users had a lot to say about the act. Many praised the company's choice to surprise all of its workers with the same thing at the end. Some joked that they wanted their bosses to think the same way.

“Wow this is truly amazing," a user said. “When will it be my turn?! When will there be someone to give this to me?," another wrote.

A person said, “You guys are the real heroes." A comment read, “Lucky employees, not because of the iphone, but how the management treat their staff."