A road rage incident erupted outside a mall in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram after a man asked a group of youths to move their vehicle. The youths, who were reportedly drinking, chased and assaulted the man on the street. A viral video captured the altercation, and police have registered an FIR.

A road rage incident was reported outside a mall in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram after a young man allegedly asked a group of youths to move their vehicle, which was parked in the middle of the road.

The victim told the group to clear the road, but the group was reportedly drinking alcohol at the time. It was said that the request caused a fight. The young men are said to have then chased the man onto the road and beat him up.

A video of the incident has surfaced. In the video, a man wearing a white full-sleeve jacket can be seen grabbing the victim by his shirt and throwing him onto the road. Other people can also be seen around the two men during the altercation.

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The incident reportedly took place outside a mall in Indirapuram, a prominent locality in Ghaziabad. Ghaziabad Police has registered an FIR at Indirapuram Police Station under relevant sections. Further investigation and legal proceedings are underway.