The Baloch National Movement (BNM) organised an international conference at the Geneva Press Club to highlight the human rights situation in Balochistan and to honour activist Zubair Baloch, drawing global attention to the region's issues.

The Baloch National Movement (BNM) organised the Balochistan International Conference at the Geneva Press Club, bringing together human rights defenders, political scientists, journalists, parliamentarians and other participants from across the world to discuss the situation in Balochistan.

The conference, titled “Occupied Balochistan at the Crossroads: Human Rights, Justice and the Struggle for Freedom,” also paid tribute to Advocate Zubair Baloch, a Baloch human rights defender, lawyer and former Chairman of the Baloch Students Organisation (BSO).

Conference Aims and Calls for Action

Speaking about the conference, Faheem Baloch, Member of the Baloch National Movement, said the event was organised to honour Zubair Baloch and draw international attention to the issues being faced by the Baloch people. “Today, an important seminar on Balochistan was held at the Geneva Press Club under the auspices of the Baloch National Movement. The seminar was primarily organised to pay tribute to Shaheed Zubair, former Chairman of the Baloch Students Organisation and a member of the Baloch National Movement,” Faheem Baloch said.

He added, “Human rights defenders, political scientists, journalists, parliamentarians and other participants from around the world attended the event. They expressed solidarity with Balochistan and highlighted the alleged human rights violations and abuses taking place there.”

Faheem further called for greater international scrutiny of the situation in the region. “They also called on the United Nations to establish special fact-finding missions, particularly concerning Balochistan, so that these missions can visit the region and assess the human rights violations taking place there,” he said.

Zubair Baloch, who was a lawyer and former chairman of the BSO, was remembered during the conference for his political and human rights activism. His supporters and Baloch political groups have described him as a prominent voice on issues including enforced disappearances and the rights of the Baloch people.

Background on the Baloch Struggle

The BNM, a Baloch nationalist political organisation, has been advocating for the political rights and self-determination of the Baloch people. The organisation says it seeks an independent Balochistan and raises issues concerning human rights, political freedoms and the rights of Baloch people.

Balochistan has for years witnessed political unrest, an armed insurgency and allegations of enforced disappearances, arbitrary detentions and restrictions on political activity. At the same time, the region has also witnessed attacks by armed Baloch separatist groups against security personnel and other targets, followed by security operations by Pakistani authorities.

The human rights situation, enforced disappearances, political activism, security operations and the broader question of Baloch political rights have remained contentious issues surrounding the region. The conference in Geneva provided a platform for participants to raise these concerns before an international audience and call for greater engagement by international and United Nations mechanisms on allegations of human rights violations in Balochistan. (ANI)