'International media fell for Hamas' trap': Israel slams fake news galore after Gaza hospital attack (WATCH)

Amid this, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) took to Twitter to assert that Hamas orchestrated a deceptive situation, implicating that international media outlets were drawn into this misinformation web. The IDF's tweet strongly emphasized its view that Hamas remains a genocidal terrorist organization.

In the midst of the Israel-Hamas conflict, a surge of online disinformation has raised concerns among regulators and analysts. This misinformation poses a risk of further fueling tensions and escalating the conflict in a digital battleground. One recent incident that has come under scrutiny is the explosion at a Gaza hospital that resulted in the deaths of hundreds of Palestinians.

This tragic event has become a focal point in the ongoing battle between supporters of Israel and Hamas. Each side seeks to fortify its own narrative while casting doubt on the other's.

Earlier, the IDF released footage purportedly showing 'Palestinian Terrorists' discussing a "failed rocket launch" that resulted in the deaths of an estimated 200 to 300 people. Health authorities in Hamas-controlled Gaza claim that this "failed rocket launch" caused the deaths of around 500 people, attributing it to the most recent in a series of Israeli airstrikes.

On the other hand, the Israeli military has pointed fingers at Palestinian militants, stating that an Islamic Jihad rocket misfired, and they have pledged to provide evidence to support their claim.

The IDF took to the micro-blogging site 'X' to share a voice note, asserting, "Islamic Jihad struck a hospital in Gaza — the IDF did not. Listen to the terrorists as they come to this realization themselves."

