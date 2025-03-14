Chain Gold Earrings: Royal Look Without Studs & Tops Designs

Lifestyle
Gold earrings are a staple for every woman. If you're tired of traditional designs, try something new with these dangling gold earrings.
Leaf-shaped gold earrings can be made in 5 grams. The plate here is kept light, while the pendant is long. For daily wear earrings, shorten the pendant.
Traditional gold earrings are always a favorite among women. These are designed in a 'Kalash' shape. Buy these if you want something different. They can be made in 5-6 grams.
Mothers don't prefer flashy and long earrings. In such a case, buy triangle-shaped gold earrings. Small chains are attached to it, giving a very bold look.
If budget is not a concern, then a gold ear cuff is a great option for earrings. It complements both saree and lehenga. No need for neck jewelry after wearing it.
Gold earrings with jaali motif work enhance your style from daily wear to parties. If you are looking for something light but flashy, take inspiration from this.
