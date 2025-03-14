DA hike update: Will West Bengal adopt the Central pay commission? Check details

Great news for state government employees! Bengal may adopt the same pay commission as the Centre. This fantastic decision could be made as early as Monday. An idea of what the future holds for the pay commission may be available today. Government employees are hoping for good news.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 14, 2025, 12:59 PM IST

An idea of what the future of the pay commission will be may be available next week, i.e. on Monday. West Bengal may have the same pay commission as the Centre. This great decision could be made today. Government employees are hoping for good news.

While central employees receive salaries and allowances based on the Seventh Pay Commission, state government employees are still under the Sixth Pay Commission. As a result, the difference remains.

In the meantime, the Eighth Pay Commission has been announced, which is most likely to start from 2026. But still no activity is seen in West Bengal regarding the new pay commission.

The Seventh Pay Commission was introduced for central government employees in January 2016, which was introduced in the state in 2020 after a long delay.

Now, even after the Eighth Pay Commission arrives at the Centre, it remains to be seen whether the state will remain stuck in the sixth or move towards the seventh or eighth pay commission.

Whether Bengal wants a pay commission equal to the Centre may depend on who is at the head of Monday's pay commission. In fact, who will be the chairman of the new pay commission may be decided today.

