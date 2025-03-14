Balochistan mourns as Paank condemns extrajudicial killings, calls for global action

Paank, the human rights wing of the Baloch National Movement, condemned the extrajudicial killings of Nizam Baloch and Shahnawaz in Balochistan. Calling for accountability, it urged international action against enforced disappearances and state-backed death squads, highlighting ongoing human rights violations in the region.

Balochistan mourns as Paank condemns extrajudicial killings, calls for global action vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
ANI |Published: Mar 14, 2025, 12:36 PM IST

Balochistan [Pakistan], March 14 (ANI): Paank, the human rights department of the Baloch National Movement, has strongly condemned the extrajudicial killings of Nizam Baloch and Shahnawaz, the son of Muhammad Hayat, who were executed by state-supported death squads in Balochistan.

In a post on X, Paank stated, "Nizam Baloch was forcibly disappeared in Buleda Gille Tehsil, Kech District, and his lifeless body was discovered bearing clear signs of torture and execution. Similarly, Shahnawaz, a resident of Gomazi, was shot dead by an armed death squad in Tump, as part of the ongoing wave of targeted killings in the region. These incidents reflect the systematic campaign of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial executions, where young Baloch civilians are being killed with impunity."

Paank has called for a transparent and impartial investigation into both killings and demands immediate accountability for the perpetrators, including state security forces. The organization also urges the dismantling of state-supported death squads, which it holds responsible for targeted killings across Balochistan.

Paank further emphasized, "The international community must take urgent action to hold Pakistan accountable for these grave human rights violations. The systematic persecution of the Baloch people must end, and justice must be served for all victims of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings."

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Pakistani security forces have recently arrested two individuals in Pasni tehsil, Gwadar, Balochistan, whose current whereabouts remain unknown.

India rejects Pakistan's allegation of hand in Jaffar Express train siege, says Pak is epicentre of terrorism

According to The Balochistan Post, another incident occurred on March 6, when Pakistani forces allegedly apprehended a man named Dawood, son of Abdul Qadir, while he was performing Isha prayers at a mosque in the Sari Koran area of Panjgur. This incident has fueled further protests against enforced disappearances in the region.

The abduction and killing of Baloch individuals continue to be a major human rights concern. The Baloch community remains subject to persecution by state security forces, with an alarming increase in disappearances and executions that have sparked fear and unrest across the region. (ANI)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Shanghai SHOCKER! Teens urinate in soup at Haidilao, over 4,000 customers to be compensated (WATCH) snt

Shanghai SHOCKER! Teens urinate in soup at Haidilao, over 4,000 customers to be compensated (WATCH)

American Airlines flight catches fire in Denver, 12 injured in chaotic evacuation; WATCH viral videos snt

American Airlines flight catches fire in Denver, 12 injured in chaotic evacuation; WATCH viral videos

Ukraine Russia War: Zelenskyy accuses Putin of manipulating ceasefire proposal to delay peace; read post snt

Ukraine-Russia War: Zelenskyy accuses Putin of manipulating ceasefire proposal to delay peace; read post

Jaffar Express hijack: Pakistan PM calls for national unity after train siege, BLA claims Pak Army defeat snt

Jaffar Express hijack: Pakistan PM calls for national unity after train siege, BLA claims Pak Army defeat

US: Judge orders federal agencies to "immediately" reinstate fired probationary employees

US: Judge orders federal agencies to "immediately" reinstate fired probationary employees

Recent Stories

Vaalco Energy Stock Rises Aftermarket On Q4 Sales Beat, Yet Retail’s Bearish

Vaalco Energy Stock Rises Aftermarket On Q4 Sales Beat, Yet Retail’s Bearish

Origin Materials Stock Gains As Q4 Results Beat Expectations: Retail Sentiment Turns Bullish

Origin Materials Stock Gains As Q4 Results Beat Expectations: Retail Sentiment Turns Bullish

'No husband would tolerate this': Court grants divorce over wife's vulgar chats with other men ddr

'No husband would tolerate this': Court grants divorce over wife's vulgar chats with other men

Delicious Mutton Biryani Recipe for Ramadan Iftar Celebrations snt

Ramadan special Mutton Dum Biryani: Easy and delicious recipe

Kim Soo Hyun's agency Goldmedalist confirms partial dating with Kim Sae Ron; Deets inside MEG

Kim Soo Hyun's agency Goldmedalist confirms partial dating with Kim Sae Ron; Deets inside

Recent Videos

Emergency Crews Rescue Man Trapped in Rushing California Creek | Asianet Newsable

Emergency Crews Rescue Man Trapped in Rushing California Creek | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Tripura: BSF Personnel at India-Bangladesh Border Celebrates Holi | Asianet Newsable

Tripura: BSF Personnel at India-Bangladesh Border Celebrates Holi | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Andaz Apna Apna 2 CONFIRMED! Aamir & Salman Khan Reunite for the Cult Classic Sequel

Andaz Apna Apna 2 CONFIRMED! Aamir & Salman Khan Reunite for the Cult Classic Sequel

Video Icon
Who is Aamir Khan’s New GIRLFRIEND Gauri Spratt? – Salon Owner & Mom of One!

Who is Aamir Khan’s New GIRLFRIEND Gauri Spratt? – Salon Owner & Mom of One!

Video Icon
Protesters FLOOD Trump Tower, Demands Release of Mahmoud Khalil | Asianet Newsable

Protesters FLOOD Trump Tower, Demands Release of Mahmoud Khalil | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon