Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Indonesia volcano: Dramatic videos of lava spewing surface; evacuations, airport closure ordered (WATCH)

    This eruption was particularly dramatic, with a fiery-red lava, incandescent rock, and ash reaching heights of up to three kilometers. The event was captured in harrowing detail on social media, with videos showing residents fleeing from the advancing ash cloud.

    Indonesia volcano: Dramatic videos of lava spewing surface; evacuations, airport closure ordered (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 18, 2024, 12:06 PM IST

    The Indonesian Transport Ministry has taken swift action in response to the recent eruption of Mount Ruang, ordering to close Sam Ratulangi International Airport in Manado city. This development comes after the volcano erupted five times in rapid succession, unleashing a torrent of volcanic ash and posing a significant threat to air travel safety.

    Head of the airport authority office, Ambar Suryoko, stressed the necessity of the closure to safeguard passengers and aircraft. Located over 100 kilometers away, Mount Ruang has unleashed a series of explosive eruptions, sending plumes of ash and debris soaring skyward.

    Dubai floods: Dramatic aerial video of torrential rain waters entering city's desert surfaces (WATCH)

    This eruption was particularly dramatic, with a fiery-red lava, incandescent rock, and ash reaching heights of up to three kilometers. The event was captured in harrowing detail on social media, with videos showing residents fleeing from the advancing ash cloud.

    In response to this, authorities have initiated large-scale evacuations, with over 800 people relocated from high-risk areas. The evacuation zone has been expanded following a heightened alert status issued by the volcanology agency. Heruningtyas Desi Purnamasari, an agency official, stressed the importance of remaining vigilant, citing the ongoing risk of further eruptions.

    Reports of falling rocks and ash damaging homes have prompted additional safety measures, including the evacuation of a nearby hospital. The closure of Sam Ratulangi International Airport has disrupted air travel, with Air Asia cancelling flights to nine airports in East Malaysia and Brunei due to safety concerns.

    Dubai floods: Flight disruptions continue, school closures extended till April 19

    As authorities work to mitigate the impact of the eruption, efforts are underway to evacuate residents from at-risk areas, including neighboring islands. Abdul Muhari, spokesperson for the disaster mitigation agency, highlighted the urgency of the situation, indicating that approximately 1,500 people require immediate evacuation, with thousands more potentially affected.

    Meanwhile, officials have issued warnings of a possible tsunami triggered by the collapse of parts of Mount Ruang into the ocean. The devastating potential of such an event was demonstrated in 1871 when a previous eruption resulted in a tsunami claiming the lives of hundreds.

    Last Updated Apr 18, 2024, 12:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dubai floods: Dramatic aerial video of torrential rain waters entering city's desert surfaces (WATCH) AJR

    Dubai floods: Dramatic aerial video of torrential rain waters entering city's desert surfaces (WATCH)

    Nestle faces backlash over sugar addition to infant milk in developing nations

    Nestle faces backlash over sugar addition to infant milk in developing nations

    Dubai floods: Flight disruptions continue, school closures extended till April 19 AJR

    Dubai floods: Flight disruptions continue, school closures extended till April 19

    Pakistan HC orders government to restore social media platform X within one week AJR

    Pakistan govt blocks X over 'misuse' concerns; HC orders to restore social media platform within one week

    Dubai floods: EX-CEO of Jet Airways criticises Anand Mahindra for his comment 'Not Mumbai, Dubai' vkp

    Dubai Floods: Ex-CEO of Jet Airways slams Anand Mahindra for his 'Not Mumbai, Dubai' remark

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Pinarayi Vijayan unappointed working president of BJP, says Telangana CM in Kerala anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Pinarayi Vijayan unappointed working president of BJP, says Telangana CM in Kerala

    football 'No regrets': Guardiola lauds Man City players after dramatic Champions League defeat by Real Madrid snt

    'No regrets': Guardiola lauds Man City players after dramatic Champions League defeat by Real Madrid

    Deepika Padukone SHOCKS fans: 'Where is the baby bump?' ask social media user as actress shoots for Singham Again RBA

    Deepika Padukone SHOCKS fans: 'Where is the baby bump? ask Instagram user as actress shoots for Singham Again

    'Will not provide water if...': Karnataka BJP releases video of DK Shivakumar's threats to apartment residents vkp

    'Will not provide water if...': Karnataka BJP releases video of DK Shivakumar's threats to apartment residents

    football Arteta admits Arsenal's Champions League triumph could take 'years' after reality check against Bayern Munich snt

    Arteta admits Arsenal's Champions League triumph could take 'years' after reality check against Bayern Munich

    Recent Videos

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH) AJR

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon