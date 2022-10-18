Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indonesia plans to demolish football stadium after over 130 killed in stampede: Report

    More than 40 children were killed on October 1 in Malang, East Java, in what Gianni Infantino described as "one of football's darkest days." "We will demolish and rebuild the Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang to FIFA standards," said President Joko Widodo. 

    Indonesia plans to demolish football stadium after over 130 killed in stampede - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 18, 2022, 4:53 PM IST

    The Indonesian football stadium where a stampede killed 133 people will be demolished and rebuilt, according to President Joko Widodo, as FIFA President Sepp Blatter pledged to help 'reform and transform' the sport in the country.

    Gianni Infantino met Widodo in Jakarta, just over two weeks after the tragedy and a year before the Southeast Asian nation hosted the Under-20 World Cup.

    More than 40 children were killed on October 1 in Malang, East Java, in what Infantino described as 'one of football's darkest days.'

    Following an invasion of the pitch after a league match between Arema FC and rival Persebaya Surabaya, police fired tear gas into the packed stands, causing a stampede.

    "We will demolish and rebuild the Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang to FIFA standards," Widodo said while talking to the media.

    He stated that the new stadium would have "proper facilities that can ensure the safety of both players and fans. We will reform and transform football in this country," Infantino said, standing alongside Widodo.

    His assurances came as hospital officials announced that a 33-year-old man died from injuries sustained in the crush, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths to 133.

    "I can promise every Indonesian that FIFA is with you, that it's here to stay, and that it's going to cooperate closely with the government, the Asian Football Confederation, and the Indonesian Football Federation," said Infantino.

    He added that the main focus would be improving stadium operations and fan behaviour and developing school football programmes.

    "We will bring our specialists, help, and invest, and make sure that Indonesia shines on the global football scene."

    Widodo said that he had agreed with FIFA "on a thorough transformation of Indonesian football to ensure that all aspects of the matches adhere to international safety standards."

    The gates at the 42,000-person Kanjuruhan stadium opened in 2004 were only large enough to accommodate two people at a time, and some were not open when the disaster struck, according to officials.

    Infantino stated that FIFA would collaborate with the Indonesian government to ensure the safety of the Under-20 World Cup.

    The youth tournament is set to take place in multiple cities across the archipelago nation in May and June 2023.

    Six people have been charged with the tragedy, including three police officers.

    An investigation task force has called on the head of the country's football association and members of its executive committee to resign.

    It also discovered that more than three hours of CCTV footage from the stadium's main lobby and parking area had gone missing.

    FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have been investigating what happened in Jakarta since last week along with the national FA and the government.

    Widodo has ordered a safety review of all stadiums and has suspended all football matches until the investigation is completed.

    Also Read: At least 174 dead in stampede, riot at football match in Indonesia: Check details

    Also Read: 'Heartbreaking': Football clubs and players saddened by death of over 170 people in Indonesia stampede

    Also Read: Indonesia offering special visa to remote workers, will let you live in Bali tax-free for 5 years

    Last Updated Oct 18, 2022, 4:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    US researchers 'create' Covid strain with 80 per cent kill rate; spark debate over need for taking such a risk

    US researchers 'create' Covid strain with 80 per cent kill rate; spark debate over need for taking such a risk

    Doctor removes 23 contact lenses from patient's eye; viral video stunned netizens - gps

    Doctor removes 23 contact lenses from patient's eye; viral video stunned netizens

    Sri Lankan writer Shehan Karunatilaka wins 2022 Booker Prize for afterlife noir - adt

    2022 Booker: Sri Lankan author Shehan Karunatilaka wins prize for 'The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida'

    UK PM Liz Truss may be ousted by October 24 suggests latest report gcw

    UK PM Liz Truss may be ousted by October 24, suggests latest report

    Bookie odds favour Rishi Sunak comeback amid turbulence for British PM Liz Truss AJR

    Bookie odds favour Rishi Sunak comeback amid turbulence for British PM Liz Truss

    Recent Stories

    Kerala human sacrifice case: SIT officials to slap sexual assault charges on accused AJR

    Kerala human sacrifice case: SIT officials to slap sexual assault charges on accused

    Uunchai trailer Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani climb the Everest of friendship in Sooraj Barjatya next drb

    Uunchai trailer: Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani climb the Everest of friendship in Sooraj Barjatya

    football Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Man United icon beats PSG star as most marketable athlete for 2022 snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Man United icon beats PSG star as most marketable athlete for 2022

    There can be no safe havens for corrupt, terrorists, drug cartels: PM Modi at Interpol general assembly AJR

    There can be no safe havens for corrupt, terrorists, drug cartels: PM Modi at Interpol general assembly

    Masturbation to orgasms to sex drive- 5 secrets that wives don't reveal to their husbands sur

    Masturbation to orgasms to sex drive- 5 secrets that wives don't reveal to their husbands

    Recent Videos

    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    Video Icon
    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon
    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash AJR

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

    Video Icon
    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Video Icon
    Miranda House Diwali fest: Girl students allege harassment; Delhi Police say event was very peaceful

    Miranda House Diwali fest: Girl students allege harassment; Delhi Police say event was very peaceful

    Video Icon