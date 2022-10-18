Indonesia plans to demolish football stadium after over 130 killed in stampede: Report

More than 40 children were killed on October 1 in Malang, East Java, in what Gianni Infantino described as "one of football's darkest days." "We will demolish and rebuild the Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang to FIFA standards," said President Joko Widodo.

The Indonesian football stadium where a stampede killed 133 people will be demolished and rebuilt, according to President Joko Widodo, as FIFA President Sepp Blatter pledged to help 'reform and transform' the sport in the country.

Gianni Infantino met Widodo in Jakarta, just over two weeks after the tragedy and a year before the Southeast Asian nation hosted the Under-20 World Cup.

More than 40 children were killed on October 1 in Malang, East Java, in what Infantino described as 'one of football's darkest days.'

Following an invasion of the pitch after a league match between Arema FC and rival Persebaya Surabaya, police fired tear gas into the packed stands, causing a stampede.

"We will demolish and rebuild the Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang to FIFA standards," Widodo said while talking to the media.

He stated that the new stadium would have "proper facilities that can ensure the safety of both players and fans. We will reform and transform football in this country," Infantino said, standing alongside Widodo.

His assurances came as hospital officials announced that a 33-year-old man died from injuries sustained in the crush, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths to 133.

"I can promise every Indonesian that FIFA is with you, that it's here to stay, and that it's going to cooperate closely with the government, the Asian Football Confederation, and the Indonesian Football Federation," said Infantino.

He added that the main focus would be improving stadium operations and fan behaviour and developing school football programmes.

"We will bring our specialists, help, and invest, and make sure that Indonesia shines on the global football scene."

Widodo said that he had agreed with FIFA "on a thorough transformation of Indonesian football to ensure that all aspects of the matches adhere to international safety standards."

The gates at the 42,000-person Kanjuruhan stadium opened in 2004 were only large enough to accommodate two people at a time, and some were not open when the disaster struck, according to officials.

Infantino stated that FIFA would collaborate with the Indonesian government to ensure the safety of the Under-20 World Cup.

The youth tournament is set to take place in multiple cities across the archipelago nation in May and June 2023.

Six people have been charged with the tragedy, including three police officers.

An investigation task force has called on the head of the country's football association and members of its executive committee to resign.

It also discovered that more than three hours of CCTV footage from the stadium's main lobby and parking area had gone missing.

FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have been investigating what happened in Jakarta since last week along with the national FA and the government.

Widodo has ordered a safety review of all stadiums and has suspended all football matches until the investigation is completed.

