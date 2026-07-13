India delivered a stellar performance at the 56th International Physics Olympiad (IPhO) 2026, with all five team members winning Gold medals. The country jointly secured the World No. 1 rank with China, Kazakhstan, Russia, South Korea, and Taiwan.

Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita on Monday extended wishes to the young Indians who bagged gold at the 56th International Physics Olympiad, which took place in Bucaramanga, Colombia. In a post on X, he lauded their performance and said that their exceptional accomplishment is a testament to the brilliance, perseverance, and scientific temperament of India's Yuva Shakti. He underlined how it also reflects the growing culture of innovation and research among India's youth.

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"Heartiest congratulations to Kanishk Jain, Riddhesh Anant Bendale, Rishit Garg, Shresth Suraiya, and Svarit Joshi for securing Gold Medals at the 56th International Physics Olympiad (IPhO) 2026 in Bucaramanga, Colombia," Margherita said. He added, "It is a proud moment for the nation and an inspiring reminder of the immense potential of our youth in advancing scientific excellence and innovation" A remarkable achievement by India’s young scientific minds! Heartiest congratulations to Kanishk Jain, Riddhesh Anant Bendale, Rishit Garg, Shresth Suraiya, and Svarit Joshi for securing Gold Medals at the 56th International Physics Olympiad (IPhO) 2026 in Bucaramanga, Colombia.… pic.twitter.com/6CdXQjHRLT — Pabitra Margherita (@PmargheritaBJP) July 13, 2026

PM Modi Congratulates Winners

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the winners. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "An outstanding performance by our youngsters! Congratulations to the Indian contingent of Kanishk Jain, Riddhesh Anant Bendale, Rishit Garg, Shresth Suraiya and Svarit Joshi for winning Gold Medals at the 56th International Physics Olympiad (IPhO) 2026 held in Bucaramanga, Colombia."

"Their feat reflects yet another example of the limitless potential of our Yuva Shakti and their passion towards science and research. Equally commendable is the fact that in the last decade, our students have performed exceptionally well in the various editions of this platform," the PM said.

India Secures World No. 1 Rank

India delivered a stellar performance at the 56th International Physics Olympiad (IPhO) 2026 with all five members of its team winning Gold medals and the country jointly securing the World No. 1 rank. India shared the top spot with China, Kazakhstan, Russia, South Korea and Taiwan at the competition, which saw the participation of 381 students from 87 countries.

The Indian Gold medal winners are Kanishk Jain (Pune, Maharashtra), Riddhesh Anant Bendale (Indore, Madhya Pradesh), Rishit Garg (Dwarka, New Delhi), Shresth Suraiya (Mumbai, Maharashtra) and Svarit Joshi (Ahmedabad, Gujarat).The achievement extends India's strong record at the International Physics Olympiad, with every Indian participant over the last decade securing a medal.

Programme Behind the Success

The Indian Olympiad programme is coordinated by the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE), a National Centre of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), under the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE). HBCSE identifies and mentors talented pre-university students through a multi-stage selection process and intensive training programmes.

Congratulating the team, Department of Atomic Energy Secretary and Atomic Energy Commission Chairman Ajit Kumar Mohanty said, "This phenomenal achievement by our young physicists is a matter of immense pride for the nation. Securing five Gold Medals and jointly attaining the World No. 1 rank at the International Physics Olympiad is a testament to the talent, dedication and scientific temperament of our students, as well as the unwavering commitment of the HBCSE-TIFR Olympiad programme." (ANI)