Dr. Pandya on AI's Potential and Ethical Imperatives

Dr. Chinmay Pandya, Chairperson of SAIPR, highlighted the vast potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in India at the India AI Impact Summit, while also stressing the need for ethical guidelines and regulatory mechanisms. Pandya, in a conversation with ANI, on the sidelines of the AI Summit on Friday, said, "There is certainly unprecedented potential for India. Where there is fire, there is smoke. The advent of AI will certainly increase accessibility. AI is dominating every aspect of health, education, governance, warfare, but if ethical guidelines and regulatory mechanisms are not developed at the right time, it could fall into the wrong hands, which is a matter of concern. Keeping this in mind, we are holding an AI for Democracy talk here today."

He emphasised the importance of spiritual thought in shaping AI ethics, "The ethical guidelines that we talk about cannot be without spiritual thought. The basis is on, trust, truth and transparency. First, there trust. Every relationship in is trust. Friendship is trust. Second, there should transparency," he added.

Human-Centric AI for Democracy

Further, Dr. Pandya elaborated on the need for human-centric AI, stating that artificial intelligence must strengthen democratic institutions rather than centralise authority. He further added that democracy in the AI age must remain firmly human-centric.

In a post on X, he said, "AI must strengthen democratic institutions -- not centralize authority. Technology must deepen citizen participation, transparency & accountability. Scientific innovation must harmonise with ethical consciousness & spiritual intelligence. Democracy in the AI age must remain human-centric. The dialogue reinforced a shared global resolve: To build AI systems that uphold dignity, equity & rights. To ensure inclusive digital public infrastructure. To shape governance models rooted in trust and collective welfare. India's civilizational wisdom offers timeless guidance for this transformation." AI must strengthen democratic institutions — not centralize authority. Technology must deepen citizen participation, transparency & accountability. Scientific innovation must harmonise with ethical consciousness & spiritual intelligence. Democracy in the AI age must remain… pic.twitter.com/bcUE6qNuD7 — Dr. Chinmay Pandya (@DrChinmayP) February 20, 2026

Concerns Over Deepfakes and Misinformation

He was at the special session titled "AI for Democracy" at the India AI Impact Summit held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, along with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Speaker Birla, in the session, drew attention to the growing challenges posed by deepfakes and misinformation while stressing the need for developing robust safeguards alongside technological advancements to protect democratic discourse from manipulation and confusion.

He emphasised that Artificial Intelligence (AI) must be used to strengthen truth and credibility, not to distort or suppress facts. Birla noted that AI has the potential to make democracy more transparent, accountable and citizen-centric.

He stressed that the nation's guiding principle has always been "Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya" for the welfare and happiness of all. India, he noted, works with the spirit of global well-being, rooted in its enduring civilizational values. (ANI)