Netherlands Ambassador to India, Marisa Gerards, has announced an upcoming 'big visit' to strategically strengthen ties. Both nations will enhance cooperation in trade, investment, AI, semiconductors, agriculture, water, energy, and shipping.

Ambassador of the Netherlands to India Marisa Gerards, said that there will be a big visit soon from the nation. Gerards, while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the King's Day 2026 celebration hosted by the Embassy, said that India and the Netherlands will work together on trade, AI, semiconductors, etc. She said, "We will strategically strengthen our relationship. Very soon, there will be a big visit coming up where we will announce it as well. We think in this time and age, you need trusted friends. We need to work together on trade and investment, also in innovation, high tech, semiconductor AI, and innovation in the sectors of agriculture, water, energy, and shipping... These are all subjects where we will do more together."

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Union Minister Jitendra Singh also attended the celebration hosted by the Embassy at the Ambassador's Residence. While addressing the gathering, Singh said, "These are two countries and two nations which have traditionally shared a deep bond over the centuries. In a world beset with geopolitical situations and constantly changing dynamics, it is indeed a compliment that this relationship between the two nations, the two governments, has been steady and at the same time has been progressing from one level to another... The Indian diaspora, those small in number in the Netherlands, is very actively engaged... We have collaborations in water, agriculture, and high tech."

Punjab CM Seeks Dutch Investment

Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, during his visit to the Netherlands, held talks with the heads of industrial organizations in a bid to bring global investment to Punjab. ਨੀਦਰਲੈਂਡਜ਼ ਦੇ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਵੱਡੇ ਉਦਯੋਗਿਕ ਸੰਗਠਨ VNO-NCW ਨਾਲ ਅਹਿਮ ਮੀਟਿੰਗ ਹੋਈ। ਡੱਚ ਕਾਰੋਬਾਰੀਆਂ ਨਾਲ ਵਪਾਰ ਅਤੇ ਨਿਵੇਸ਼ ਦੀਆਂ ਨਵੀਆਂ ਸੰਭਾਵਨਾਵਾਂ ਬਾਰੇ ਚਰਚਾ ਕੀਤੀ। ਸਾਡੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿੱਚ ਗਲੋਬਲ ਨਿਵੇਸ਼ ਲਿਆਉਣ ਅਤੇ ਸੂਬੇ ਦੀ ਆਰਥਿਕਤਾ ਨੂੰ ਮਜ਼ਬੂਤ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਪੂਰੀ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਵਚਨਬੱਧ ਹੈ। -------- Had a highly productive… pic.twitter.com/PVyyaUfQ8y — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) April 21, 2026

Mann's visit to the nation was aimed at further strengthening the bilateral ties between Punjab and the Netherlands. ਅੱਜ ਨੀਦਰਲੈਂਡ ਪਹੁੰਚਣ 'ਤੇ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਰਾਜਦੂਤ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਕੁਮਾਰ ਤੁਹਿਨ ਜੀ (Mr. Kumar Tuhin) ਵੱਲੋਂ ਕੀਤੇ ਗਏ ਗਰਮਜੋਸ਼ੀ ਭਰੇ ਸਵਾਗਤ ਲਈ ਮੈਂ ਦਿਲੋਂ ਧੰਨਵਾਦ ਕਰਦਾ ਹਾਂ। ਸਾਨੂੰ ਪੂਰੀ ਉਮੀਦ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਸਾਡਾ ਇਹ ਦੌਰਾ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਅਤੇ ਨੀਦਰਲੈਂਡ ਦੇ ਆਪਸੀ ਸਬੰਧਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਹੋਰ ਮਜ਼ਬੂਤ ਕਰੇਗਾ। ਇਹ ਫੇਰੀ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਸਰਵਪੱਖੀ ਵਿਕਾਸ ਅਤੇ ਵਿਦੇਸ਼ੀ ਨਿਵੇਸ਼… pic.twitter.com/w6gOttYRtz — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) April 18, 2026

India and the Netherlands established diplomatic relations in 1947. Today, India and the Netherlands enjoy strong political, economic and commercial relations. (ANI)