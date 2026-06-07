Taiwan detected 4 PLA aircraft, 9 naval vessels, and 7 official ships around its territory on Sunday. This follows the detection of 22 PLA aircraft and 8 naval vessels on Saturday, with two jets crossing the median line.

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence on Sunday reported 4 PLA aircraft sorties, along with 9 naval vessels and 7 official ships operating around its territory.

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In a post on X, the MND said, "4 sorties of PLA aircraft, 9 PLAN vessels and 7 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded." 4 sorties of PLA aircraft, 9 PLAN vessels and 7 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded. pic.twitter.com/5JEdd5pnmJ — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) June 7, 2026

The Ministry of Defence said that it monitored the situation and responded.

Continued PLA Activity

On Saturday, the Ministry of National Defence reported 22 PLA aircraft sorties, along with 8 naval vessels and 2 official ships operating around its territory. In a post on X, the MND said, "22 sorties of PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8). 2 out of 22 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's central and southwestern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded."

US Stance on 'Taiwan Problem'

Previously in May, US President Donald Trump, in his gaggle with the press at Joint Base Andrews en route to Groton, CT, said that the US will work on the 'Taiwan problem'. "On Taiwan, I'll speak to everyone. We have that situation very well in hand. We had a great meeting with President Xi; it was amazing actually. We'll work on that Taiwan problem," he said.

Historical Context of China-Taiwan Dispute

China's claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, a viewpoint embedded in national policy and upheld by domestic laws and international statements.

Taiwan, however, maintains a distinct identity, functioning independently with its government, military, and economy. Taiwan's status remains a significant point of international debate, testing the principles of sovereignty, self-determination, and non-interference in international law, as per the United Service Institution of India.

China's claim to Taiwan originates from the Qing Dynasty's annexation of the island in 1683 after defeating Ming loyalist Koxinga. (ANI)