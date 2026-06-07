Sriram Krishnan, a key White House AI policy adviser, announced his departure effective the end of June. He praised President Donald Trump's leadership in AI and outlined his future plans to address major AI challenges facing the United States.

White House artificial intelligence policy adviser Sriram Krishnan on Saturday announced that he will leave his position at the end of June.

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In a post on X, Krishnan said, "I'll be leaving my role at the White House at the end of this month. After a break, I'll be working on helping tackle some of the large challenges facing America on AI (more on that later). It is hard to express how big a privilege it has been to serve the American people and how grateful I am to have had the opportunity to do so."

He also praised US President Donald Trump, saying, "Without his leadership, we would not be leading in the AI race." 🇺🇸🚀

SOME NEWS: I'll be leaving my role at the White House at the end of this month. After a break I’ll be working on helping tackle some of the large challenges facing America on AI (more on that later). It is hard to express how big a privilege it has been to serve the… — Sriram Krishnan (@sriramk) June 6, 2026

Krishnan on Key Achievements

Krishnan highlighted key achievements during his 18-month tenure, including architecting the American AI Action Plan, AI acceleration partnerships to help the American AI stack win, National AI Policy Framework for Artificial Intelligence executive order.

"Second, I owe a lot to the person I've worked mostly closely with over the last 18 months - @DavidSacks. His continuing advocacy for America winning on AI has been and continues to be crucial. Some key public accomplishments from last year I'm proud of 1. Architecting and publishing the American AI Action Plan - charting the course for America to win on AI and helping execute on that for the last year. 2. The AI acceleration partnerships to help American AI stack win globally. 3. The National AI Policy Framework for Artificial Intelligence executive order (forming the basis for working with the Hill this year) 4. Advocating for the American AI stack with our allies globally (the AI summits in France and India, state visits to the UK, the Middle East and more)

Future Endeavors and Gratitude

So what's next? The past 18 months have given me a front row seat to this critical moment on AI facing America and our allies. Whether it is energy, data centers or a clear path for Americans to experience the benefits of AI, there are many tough issues we all need to navigate together. I plan on building institutions that help tackle some of those challenges for America and its allies," he further said.

Krishnan expressed gratitude to their colleagues in the administration for their support and collaboration.

"I want to thank many others who have helped along the way in the administration: Kevin Hassett, @mkratsios47, CoS @SusieWiles47, VP @JDVance, @StevenCheung47,Sec Bessent, Sec Lutnick, Sec Rubio and @jacobhelberg,@USWREMichael,Josh Gruenbaum, Watson Fagan, Ryan Baasch, Jeff Kessler, Alexei Bulazel, DepSec Landau, DepSec Dabar, Will Scharf, Taylor Budowich, @JamesBlairUSA,@elonmusk and many, many others. You know who you are and I know I'll continue to see you a lot more. Most of all, I want to thank @aarthir on supporting everything and being part of this unexpected but amazing journey from last January. None of this would be possible without her. This journey has been the privilege of a lifetime and shown me how special this country is and how it needs all of us to contribute in any way we can - and I plan on continuing to do just that," he added.

White House Response

According to The Washington Post, White House spokesman Kush Desai said Saturday that Krishnan's role has been vital.

"After leaving behind his immensely successful private sector career, Sriram has been a critical asset for the White House and President Trump's push to cement American dominance in technology and innovation," adding that "We look forward to continuing to work with Sriram in his new venture."

Krishnan helped design the administration's "AI Action Plan," which laid out a roadmap to ease regulations on emerging technology and support the expansion of data centers nationwide. He was also one of Trump's tech advisers involved in drafting an executive order that limited states' ability to regulate AI, according to the Washington Post. (ANI)