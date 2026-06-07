India's UN Rep Parvathaneni Harish co-chaired a high-level dialogue with UNDP's Alexander De Croo on the Persian Gulf conflict's implications for Asia-Pacific, stressing regional cooperation to tackle the food, fuel, and fertilizer crisis.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Parvathaneni Harish on Saturday co-chaired a high-level policy dialogue with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Administrator Alexander De Croo, focusing on the conflict in the Persian Gulf and its implications for human development and crisis resilience in Asia and the Pacific.

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Pleased to co-chair with @UNDP Administrator @alexanderdecroo a high-level policy dialogue on Conflict in the Persian Gulf and Its Implications for Human Development and Crisis Resilience in Asia and the Pacific. Had a rich exchange with PRs from the region and agreed that… pic.twitter.com/0uYsMnTXbA — Parvathaneni Harish (@AmbHarishP) June 6, 2026 In a post on X, Parvathaneni Harish said, "Pleased to co-chair with @UNDP Administrator @alexanderdecroo a high-level policy dialogue on Conflict in the Persian Gulf and Its Implications for Human Development and Crisis Resilience in Asia and the Pacific. Had a rich exchange with PRs from the region and agreed that strengthening regional cooperation, sharing solutions, and preparedness are critical for our countries to respond to the current food, fuel and fertiliser crisis. Appreciate UNDP's role in facilitating dialogue among regional partners."

'Economic Shockwaves Across the World'

The UNDP Administrator Alexander De Croo said that the war in the Middle East is sending "economic shockwaves across the world."

War in the Middle East is sending economic shockwaves across the world. Important exchange today with Asia-Pacific Ambassadors to the @UN on what that means for the region. From remittances at risk to rising costs and growing pressure on livelihoods. pic.twitter.com/hGu8eGjM7T — Alexander De Croo 🇺🇳 (@alexanderdecroo) June 5, 2026 "War in the Middle East is sending economic shockwaves across the world. Important exchange today with Asia-Pacific Ambassadors to the @UN on what that means for the region. From remittances at risk to rising costs and growing pressure on livelihoods," he said in a post on X.

India Reiterates Call for Dialogue and Diplomacy

On June 2, India reiterated its call for dialogue and diplomacy to restore peace and stability in West Asia amid escalating tensions in Lebanon due to increased Israeli military operations and Iran's call for the suspension of peace talks with the US due to such actions.

"We have been closely following the developments in the West Asia region and our point right from the very beginning has been that dialogue and diplomacy are the way forward for achieving an early return of peace and stability," MEA Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

He added that India continues to convey this position consistently in its engagements with all concerned parties. (ANI)