A female doctor suffered 35% burns in an acid attack at a Quetta hospital. The suspect was killed in a police encounter. The Balochistan govt airlifted the victim to Karachi for treatment, while the Young Doctors Association has boycotted services.

A female doctor sustained severe injuries after being attacked with acid at Sandeman Provincial Hospital in Quetta, according to Geo News. The victim was first taken to a private hospital following the assault in the hospital's general surgery ward. Police later confirmed that the suspect involved in the attack was killed during an encounter.

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Government Response and Investigation

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti has requested a report from the authorities and directed that all necessary treatment be provided to the injured doctor. Shahid Rind, Adviser to the Chief Minister, told Geo News that the incident is being investigated from multiple angles and assured that there would be "no compromise" on the safety of female doctors and medical staff.

Geo News further reported that the provincial government decided to airlift the victim to Karachi for advanced treatment at a private hospital, with all expenses covered by the government. CM Bugti confirmed her transfer and said her health is being closely monitored.

Doctors Association Announces Protest

In protest against the attack, the Young Doctors Association Balochistan, led by Dr Hayee Baloch, announced a boycott of hospital services except for emergencies. Dr Baloch said the attacker, identified as a lift operator, carried out the acid assault, causing approximately 35% burns on the female doctor, Geo News reported. (ANI)