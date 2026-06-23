Union Minister Piyush Goyal welcomed US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in New Delhi for talks on the bilateral trade agreement. Both sides expressed optimism about finalizing a deal to unlock new economic opportunities for India and the US.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Tuesday welcomed the visit of US Trade Representative (USTR) Ambassador Jamieson Greer to the Department of Commerce and said that he looked forward to "productive discussions" on the bilateral trade agreement between India and the US. He also welcomed the presence of the US Ambassdor to India, Sergio Gor and the adjoining US delegation for being a part of the ongoing discussions.

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In a post on X, Goyal said, "Warm welcome to @USTradeRep Amb Jamieson Greer, @USAmbIndia Amb Sergio Gor and their delegation to @DoC_GoI. Looking forward to productive discussions on the bilateral trade agreement between India and US." Warm welcome to @USTradeRep Amb Jamieson Greer, @USAmbIndia Amb Sergio Gor and their delegation to @DoC_GoI. Looking forward to productive discussions on the bilateral trade agreement between 🇮🇳 & 🇺🇸. https://t.co/JXXFpHcjse — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) June 23, 2026

US Ambassador Highlights Ongoing Discussions

Meanwhile, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Tuesday highlighted his meeting with Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and US Trade Representative (USTR) Ambassador Jamieson Greer and said that the ongoing discussions will pave the path towards finalisation of the trade deal between the US and India.

In a post on X, he said, "Great to be with Minister @PiyushGoyal and @USTradeRep Ambassador Greer today in New Delhi. Ongoing discussions on finalizing the trade deal between the US and India." Great to be with Minister @PiyushGoyal and @USTradeRep Ambassador Greer today in New Delhi. Ongoing discussions on finalizing the trade deal between the US and India. pic.twitter.com/TyAeMgXBHq — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) June 23, 2026

In another post on X, Gor welcomed the visit of US Trade Representative (USTR) Ambassador Jamieson Greer to India and said that the finalisation of the bilateral trade agreement will " unlock new economic opportunities for both countries and significantly deepen the U.S.-India economic partnership."

He said, "Welcome to India, @USTradeRep Ambassador Greer! Great to have you here as we drive forward our ambitious trade agenda. We are moving decisively toward finalizing a strong bilateral trade agreement that will unlock new economic opportunities for both countries and significantly deepen the U.S.-India economic partnership." Welcome to India, @USTradeRep Ambassador Greer! Great to have you here as we drive forward our ambitious trade agenda. We are moving decisively toward finalizing a strong bilateral trade agreement that will unlock new economic opportunities for both countries and significantly… — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) June 23, 2026

USTR's Visit to Finalise Interim Deal

United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on Tuesday reached Vanijay Bhavan in the National Capital to meet with Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday to discuss an interim deal and the broader Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA). The US Trade Representative was accompanied by the US ambassador to India, Sergio Gor and a US trade delegation.

Gor expressed optimism ahead of the US President Donald Trump's representative Greer's two-day India visit. In a post on X, the US envoy signalled his anticipation for Greer's visit, stating that he is looking forward to welcoming him to the capital for his scheduled meeting with Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, alongside other senior officials.

Greer's visit comes on the heels of a warm meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump at the sidelines of the G7 summit in Evian, France. The high-level discussions will focus on the United States-India Joint Statement and an Interim Agreement, which form part of broader bilateral trade negotiations. According to a USTR press release, these negotiations were originally launched by President Donald J. Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 13, 2025.

India remains engaged with the United States on the proposed tariff measures under the Section 301 proceedings and is simultaneously working towards finalising a bilateral trade framework agreement with Washington.

Interim Agreement Nears Final Stages

Earlier, last week, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated that the interim bilateral trade pact reached its final stages. Speaking at a briefing after the G7 summit, the Foreign Secretary highlighted that both nations made significant progress and emphasized the importance of Ambassador Greer's impending visit to New Delhi to drive the trade deliberations forward.

"With the United States, we have made significant progress already on the conclusion of an interim free trade bilateral trade agreement," Misri said. "We are in the final stages of concluding that agreement."

Following his meetings in India, Ambassador Greer will travel to Tashkent, Uzbekistan, to meet with President Mirziyoyev, Head of the Presidential Administration Saida Mirziyoyeva, and Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev.The USTR says that Ambassador Greer will conduct each of these international meetings with his counterparts to discuss achieving fair, balanced, and reciprocal trade with the United States. (ANI)