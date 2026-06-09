A 23-year-old Indian woman working in Dubai has captured attention online after sharing a candid breakdown of her monthly expenses, offering a rare glimpse into the financial realities of life in one of the world's most expensive cities.

A 23-year-old Indian woman working in Dubai has captured attention online after sharing a candid breakdown of her monthly expenses, offering a rare glimpse into the financial realities of life in one of the world's most expensive cities.

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Surya Gayathry, an accountant based in Dubai, posted a video on Instagram detailing how she manages her finances each month. Surprisingly, despite Dubai's reputation for high living costs, she revealed that her average monthly expenditure stands at around 1,100 UAE Dirhams (approximately Rs 28,600).

A major reason behind her relatively modest spending is employer-provided accommodation, a benefit that eliminates what is typically the biggest financial burden for residents in the emirate.

"Here is a realistic breakdown of how much I spend in a month as a 23-year-old accountant working and living in Dubai," Surya said in the video.

According to her, groceries consume the largest portion of her monthly budget. Living in an area with limited dining options, she prefers cooking most of her meals at home and shops for essentials every week.

"I spend around 100 Dirhams (about Rs 2,600) on groceries per week, which totals up to about 500 Dirhams (around Rs 13,000) per month," she said.

Apart from food, Surya spends around 200 Dirhams (approximately Rs 5,200) each month on a personal Wi-Fi connection.

Her commuting expenses remain remarkably low because her workplace and accommodation are located in the same building. She relies mainly on public transport and occasionally uses taxis for convenience.

"So travel comes to around 100 to 110 Dirhams (approximately Rs 2,600 – Rs 2,900), depending on how often I take a taxi," she said.

Like many young professionals, Surya also sets aside a portion of her budget for leisure and personal purchases. Weekend dining outings cost her roughly 100 Dirhams (about Rs 2,600) every month.

When it comes to shopping, she tries to stay disciplined.

"Shopping has no fixed budget, but I like to keep it under 100 to 150 Dirhams (roughly Rs 2,600 – Rs 3,900). Otherwise, I may go bankrupt," she joked.

She also reserves around 50 Dirhams (about Rs 1,300) for miscellaneous expenses.

Summing up her expenses, Surya said her monthly spending averages around 1,100 Dirhams, or approximately Rs 28,500.

"This is completely based on my lifestyle and it can be higher or lower depending on the way I spend. That is my real monthly expense, living in Dubai," she said.

Her transparent financial breakdown has resonated with social media users, sparking conversations about budgeting, savings habits, and the true cost of living in Dubai.