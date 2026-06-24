EAM S Jaishankar held a strategic dialogue with South Korea's NSA on the Indo-Pacific. He also met his counterpart Cho Hyun to review progress on bilateral ties, focusing on trade, investment, and geopolitical coordination ahead of the Jeju Forum.

Strategic Dialogue on Indo-Pacific

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, currently on a two-day official visit to the Republic of Korea (ROK), engaged in a significant strategic dialogue on Wednesday with Wi Sung-lac, the Director of the Office of National Security. The meeting served as a critical component of Jaishankar's broader diplomatic outreach, aimed at aligning India and South Korea's perspectives on an increasingly complex international landscape.

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In a post on X, he informed that the dialogue between the two leaders centred on an exchange of strategic assessments regarding global developments and the evolving geopolitical climate in the Indo-Pacific. Given the shared interests of both nations in maintaining a stable, rules-based order, the discussions highlighted the necessity of close coordination between New Delhi and Seoul

"Glad to meet Wi Sung-lac, Director of National Security of the ROK, this evening. Had a useful exchange of strategic assessments on global developments and the Indo-Pacific," the EAM posted on X. Glad to meet Wi Sung-lac, Director of National Security of the ROK this evening. Had a useful exchange of strategic assesments on global developments and the Indo-pacific. 🇮🇳 🇰🇷 pic.twitter.com/PK6ynnRytf — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 24, 2026

Bilateral Talks with Foreign Minister Cho Hyun

The engagement with the Director of National Security follows a productive round of talks earlier today between Jaishankar and his South Korean counterpart, Foreign Minister Cho Hyun. Those discussions focused on operationalising the commitments made during President Lee Jae-myung's landmark state visit to India in April 2026, where they agreed on the Joint Strategic Vision for implementing and adding further content to the India-ROK Special Strategic Partnership in the next five years (2026-2030).

Following his meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, South Korean Foreign Affairs Minister Cho Hyun on Wednesday emphasised the significant momentum currently driving relations between South Korea and India. Reflecting on a three-hour engagement with Jaishankar, Cho highlighted the tangible progress made since the state visit of South Korean President Lee Jae-myung to India this past April.

"Today, I held an extended meeting with Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar), India's External Affairs Minister, lasting about three hours and continuing through lunch. President Lee Jae-myung's state visit to India in April last year provided the momentum to elevate Korea-India relations to a new level. Minister Jaishankar and I assessed the swift progress on follow-up measures in areas such as trade, investment, and finance, as agreed during last April's summit, and discussed ways to advance them further," he wrote on X.

Focus on Business and Investment

He further affirmed that the focal point of the current bilateral agenda is the improved support for business interests in both nations. Minister Cho expressed appreciation for the Indian government's proactive approach, noting that "this week, the Prime Minister's Office of India is hosting 'Korea Week', delivering on PM Modi's promise to directly address challenges faced by Korean businesses in India." In a reciprocal gesture, Minister Cho confirmed that South Korea "will soon host a similar dialogue for Indian companies in Korea".

Cooperation on Geopolitical and Economic Concerns

The ministers also utilised the extended session to address broader geopolitical and economic concerns amid the tensions in West Asia. "Over the subsequent lunch, Minister Jaishankar and I engaged in an in-depth discussion on the rapidly changing global situation. Our two countries also agreed to maintain close communication in responding to the economic ripple effects stemming from changes in the Middle East situation," he wrote.

Jeju Forum and 'Act East' Policy

The two leaders are set to continue their diplomatic dialogue at the Jeju Forum on Thursday. Looking ahead to that session, Minister Cho expressed his anticipation, stating, "Minister Jaishankar and I are scheduled to meet again tomorrow at the Jeju Forum. I look forward to his sharp perspective and profound insights on bilateral relations and the international landscape shining through once more."

Jaishankar's visit is set to conclude tomorrow, June 25, with his scheduled participation in the Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity, where he is slated to deliver the keynote address. The current round of high-level meetings underscored India's proactive approach to its "Act East" policy, positioning the India-ROK partnership as a pivotal pillar of stability and growth in the region. (ANI)