USTR Jamieson Greer says President Trump and PM Modi have decided to take US-India ties to the next level, including the trade deal. He highlighted future technologies and trade as exciting opportunities for both nations to capitalise on.

United States Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer has said that President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have decided to take the ties between the two countries to next level in every aspect of relationship including the trade deal and that technologies and trade of the future are some of the exciting opportunities that two countries can capitalise on.

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In a video message released to ANI, Ambassador Greer also said that the United States expects the relationship to continue developing and going to higher and higher level.

In his remarks, Greer underscored the United States' commitment to advancing a constructive, reciprocal, and mutually beneficial economic partnership with India that supports growth, opportunity and prosperity in both countries.

Focus on Future Technologies

He also addressed, in his first official visit to New Delhi, the status of ongoing trade discussions and the broader outlook for the US-India economic relationship.

"We know that India has a long history of agriculture, of manufacturing, but we also know that they're moving forward in technology. They want to move forward in AI. They want to cooperate and collaborate with the United States on the technologies of the future and trade of the future, and that's some of the exciting opportunities that we'll have between the United States and India, to capitalise on that," Greer said.

He recalled the meeting between PM Modi and President Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit earlier this month.

"President Trump and Prime Minister Modi have an amazing relationship. They've nurtured it over many years. Just last week, they met at G7 in Evian, France, and I was there, and they agreed to take the relationship to the next level. This includes the trade deal that we're working on, but it includes every aspect of the relationship, and we expect the relationship to continue developing and only going to a higher and higher level with every passing week," Greer said on how the Trump Administration envisions the future of the India-US trade relationship.

Advancing the Bilateral Trade Agreement

Greer visited New Delhi from June 22-24, leading an official US delegation. The visit marked a key step in ongoing efforts to advance a balanced, mutually beneficial India-U.S. Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) and to finalize an interim deal in line with the joint statement of February 7 2026.

Discussions with Commerce Minister

Ambassador Greer held multiple rounds of discussions with the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal. The two leaders conducted a comprehensive review of core BTA elements, including enhanced market access, digital trade, supply chain resilience, reduction of non-tariff barriers, and expanded cooperation in strategic sectors.

Both sides noted substantial progress by negotiating teams in recent months and welcomed the momentum from successive technical and ministerial-level engagements.

Discussions focused on pathways to conclude an interim agreement as an important milestone toward a comprehensive BTA.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to an agreement that is balanced, commercially meaningful, and delivers tangible benefits for businesses, farmers, workers, and consumers in both countries.

Recognizing the growing significance of the India-US economic partnership amid evolving global trade dynamics, both sides reiterated their shared goal of expanding bilateral trade, fostering innovation, and building resilient, trusted supply chains.

The two sides expressed confidence that ongoing negotiations will further deepen economic ties and strengthen the India-U.S. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

Greer had met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday. (ANI)