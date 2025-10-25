Palm Bay Council member Chandler Langevin faced backlash for racist remarks targeting Indian-Origin Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, mocking his name and making offensive references. The council and Florida GOP leaders have distanced themselves.

Washington DC (United States): Palm Bay City Council member Chandler Langevin sparked widespread condemnation after directing racist comments at US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, an Indian-American Democrat. The controversy began when Langevin made inflammatory remarks calling for the removal of Indians from America, claiming they only serve their home country's interests rather than contributing to American society. The Palm Bay City Council responded by voting to censure Langevin over his statements. In his defense, Langevin claimed his criticism was aimed at undocumented immigrants rather than the Indian-American community, insisting he wanted to spark a broader immigration debate.

Racist Comment Turns Personal

Krishnamoorthi released a statement criticizing Langevin', warning that “when hate speech is normalized and communities are scapegoated, our democracy is weakened.” Soon after, Langevin escalated the situation with personal attacks. Langevin mocked the congressman's name as being difficult to pronounce and falsely reported him to the Department of Homeland Security as a "foreign occupier." He also made a Star Wars reference, sarcastically claiming Krishnamoorthi's origin was the fictional desert planet Tatooine, and compared him to Rajesh Koothrappali, a stereotypical character from the sitcom The Big Bang Theory. Krishnamoorthi responded with composure and wit: “You can just call me Raja. I guess we can just call you… racist.”



Republican Party Distances Itself

Florida Republican leaders quickly distanced themselves from Langevin's comments. Representatives Mike Haridopolos and Senator Rick Scott, along with numerous Democratic officials, publicly condemned his statements. Rick Lacey, chair of Brevard County's Republican Party, issued a formal statement: "The Brevard Republican Party does not condone or share Mr. Chandler Langevin's position with regard to the Indian community and culture here in our County. Even though Mr. Langevin is a registered Republican, his views are his, and his alone."