Additional Secretary Aseem R Mahajan stated that the flight situation between the Gulf region and India is steadily improving. Since February 28, approximately 2,60,000 passengers have travelled from the region back to India via increased flights.

Gulf-India Flight Situation Improving, 2.6 Lakh Return

Additional Secretary (Gulf), Aseem R Mahajan, on Wednesday said the flight situation between the Gulf region and India is steadily improving despite earlier airspace restrictions across parts of West Asia. During the Inter-Ministerial briefing on recent developments in West Asia, Mahajan said, airlines have gradually increased operations, allowing a large number of passengers to return to India in recent weeks.

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"An update on the flight status and airspace: while there have been operational closures in some countries, overall the flight situation continues to improve with additional flights operating," Mahajan said. He said that since February 28, approximately 2,60,000 passengers have travelled from the region back to India. "Since February 28th, around 2,60,000 passengers have returned from the region to India," he added.

Updates from Across the Gulf Region

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Mahajan said the situation in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) remains stable, with airlines continuing to run limited operations based on safety considerations. "For the UAE, airlines continue to operate limited non-scheduled flights based on operational and safety considerations. On March 17th, around 70 flights operated from airports in the UAE to India. Today, around 75 flights are expected to operate from various airports in the UAE to different destinations in India, with more than 50 flights operating daily from the UAE to India since March 5th, 2026. The flight situation is reassuring," he said.

Oman, Saudi Arabia and Qatar

Mahajan noted that the flights are also operating from Oman and Saudi Arabia to India, while the airspace over Qatar has partially reopened. "Flights continue to operate from Oman and Saudi Arabia to different destinations in India. Qatar airspace remains partially open. Qatar Airways operated five flights to India yesterday," he said. "Qatar Airways also announced flights to nine destinations from today. This will further ease the availability of flights," Mahajan added.

Kuwait

However, the situation remains restricted in Kuwait, where the airspace has been closed since February 28. "In Kuwait, the airspace has been closed since 28th February 2026. Special non-scheduled commercial flights by Jazeera Airways of Kuwait are expected to operate in the coming days to India from the Al Qaisumah International Airport in Saudi Arabia," he said.

Transit Facilitation for Stranded Indians

Mahajan said Indian authorities are facilitating transit arrangements for stranded citizens due to the restrictions in several countries of West Asia. "In view of the flight restrictions in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Iraq, we have been facilitating the transit of stranded Indians and for emergency cases, via Saudi Arabia," he said.

Embassy Statements and Official Advisories

Earlier on Tuesday, Qatar Airways operated five flights to India, a statement by the Indian Embassy in Qatar said. These included two flights to Delhi and one each to Mumbai, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram. In total, about 1,600 Indian nationals travelled on Qatar Airways flights that day.

It may be noted that Qatar airspace remains largely closed and Qatar Airways is only operating limited, non-scheduled flights. It has announced flights to nine Indian destinations from tomorrow. As advised earlier, bookings can be made through Qatar Airways website, App or through travel agents, the statement said.

Embassy of India, Doha continues to facilitate temporary transit visas for Saudi Arabia for stranded Indian nationals who wish to travel to India via Saudi Arabia through land route across the Salwa border.

Embassy of India, Doha, will be open on all days in the coming week for consular services, including the issuance of passports. Embassy's Control Room with its helplines, email and WhatsApp continues to function on a 24/7 basis.

Qatari authorities have reiterated that adhering to the instructions issued by official authorities and demonstrating awareness and social responsibility in handling information and developments are fundamental pillars in enhancing public safety and maintaining community stability. The Indian community is requested to abide by this public notice. (ANI)