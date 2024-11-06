Raja Krishnamoorthi to Suhas Subramanyam: 6 Indian Americans Make History in US Elections

The influence of Indian Americans is growing in the United States, not just in society but also in politics. This election saw a historic win for the Indian-American community.

The Indian-American caucus, known as the ‘Samosa Caucus,’ has made significant strides in the US Congress. Six Indian Americans have been elected to the House of Representatives in this election. Ami Bera, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Ro Khanna, Pramila Jayapal, and Shri Thanedar have secured re-election, while Suhas Subramanyam has won his first term.

This Indian-American lawyer won in Virginia, becoming the first Indian American to be elected to the House of Representatives from the state and the East Coast. Suhas defeated Republican candidate Mike Clancy. In 2020, there were five Indian Americans in the House of Representatives; this number has now increased to six. The election results clearly demonstrate the growing influence of the Indian community in US elections.

Suhas Elated by Victory

After being elected to the House of Representatives, Suhas said, ‘The people of Virginia's Tenth District have placed their trust in me. They showed their confidence in me during this tough fight and helped me win in Congress. I am honored by this victory. This district is my home. I got married here. Here, my wife Miranda and I raised our daughters. I also know the kind of problems my family and community face here. As a representative of this district, I am going to Washington. This is a matter of honor for me.’

Will the Number of Indian Americans in the House Increase?

Vote counting is still underway in Arizona. Indian-American Democrat Amish Shah is ahead of Republican candidate David Schweikert. If he wins, the number of Indian Americans in the House of Representatives will increase to seven.

