BRICS delegates visiting Agra for an MSME Forum explored the Taj Mahal. The event focused on strengthening MSME ecosystems, with Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi calling for collaborative solutions to empower enterprises across BRICS nations.

Delegates from the BRICS nations on Saturday explored one of India's key architectural marvels, the Taj Mahal, during their visit to Uttar Pradesh. They explored the historic monument and were briefed on its features during their visit. The delegates were seen enjoying a great time at one of the seven wonders of the world.

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BRICS MSME Forum Deliberates on Strengthening Ecosystems

The BRICS delegates had arrived in Agra on Friday for the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) event featuring the first BRICS MSME Forum and the third BRICS SME Working Group meeting. In a press statement, the MSME Ministry highlighted how the event brought together government representatives, policymakers, industry leaders, and private-sector stakeholders from BRICS Member and Partner Countries to deliberate on strengthening MSME ecosystems, fostering sustainability, and enhancing global competitiveness.

On the occasion, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, Minister of MSME, emphasised the importance of collective action in shaping the future of MSMEs across BRICS nations. "MSMEs are central to achieving inclusive and sustainable economic development. The challenges facing enterprises today whether related to financing, technology adoption, sustainability or market access require collaborative solutions. BRICS countries possess immense strengths and complementary capabilities. Through continued dialogue and cooperation, we can build a robust framework that empowers MSMEs to become drivers of innovation, exports and employment," he noted as per the statement. The Minister further reaffirmed India's commitment to fostering stronger economic partnerships and facilitating knowledge-sharing among BRICS member countries.

The Forum also featured presentations by government representatives from BRICS Member and Partner Countries, who shared best practices and successful case studies on strengthening MSME ecosystems, promoting entrepreneurship, enhancing productivity and facilitating access to international markets.

Mercy Epao, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of MSME, expressed appreciation for the participating delegations, industry leaders, partner organisations and stakeholders for being a part of the inaugural edition of the forum. "The discussions held today have reaffirmed the shared vision of BRICS nations to create resilient, sustainable and future-ready MSME ecosystems. The ideas, experiences and recommendations exchanged during the Forum will provide valuable inputs in strengthening cooperation and advancing a collective agenda for MSME-led growth," she said.

The statement highlighted that during the event, the Ministry of Ayush, along with the Ministry of MSME and ASSOCHAM, also organised a yoga session in the context of International Yoga Day for the BRICS representatives. (ANI)