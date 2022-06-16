Indian-origin doctor jailed in UK for raping woman he met on dating app

The married general practitioner pretended to be 'Mike' on the dating app and set up a meeting with the victim at a hotel in Stirling in December 2018.

A Scottish court sentenced an Indian-origin doctor to four years in prison on Wednesday after jurors found him guilty of serious sexual assault on a lady over three years ago.

The doctor named Manesh Gill (39) was found guilty in the High Court of Edinburgh last month and punished in the same court this week for 'horrific behaviour,' as per the Scottish police. According to the court, the married general practitioner (GP) pretended to be 'Mike' on the internet dating app Tinder and set up a meeting with the victim at a hotel in Stirling in December 2018.

"Gill's conviction and sentencing sends a strong message to anyone found guilty of sexual offences, you will face justice," said Detective Inspector Forbes Wilson of Police Scotland's Public Protection Unit.

"Gill must now face the consequences of his heinous deed. The victim has displayed incredible bravery in coming forward and telling her story, and I would like to thank her for her assistance during our investigation. I hope today's result brings her some closure," Wilson said.

"We remain committed to combating sexual abuse; we have specially trained officers and collaborate with partners to provide victim support. I would encourage anyone to report any sexual abuse because all reports will be thoroughly investigated," he added.

During her testimony at the trial earlier this year, the woman described as a student nurse described how her body "shut down" as she was sexually assaulted.

The sex was consensual, according to Gill, a father of three from Edinburgh. The jury found him guilty of committing a sex crime when the victim could not give or withhold consent. He has also been added to the Sex Offenders' Register, where his behaviour will be monitored.

