Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who are the Gupta brothers? Indian-origin businessmen arrested in Dubai for SA corruption case

    The Dubai Police stated in a statement that Rajesh and Atul were detained in connection with money laundering and criminal offences in South Africa. It was unclear if the third brother, Ajay Gupta, 56, had been apprehended. The arrests occurred as an inquiry into vast pillage of state institutions during former President Zuma's tenure drew to a close. Zuma served as President of South Africa from 2009 to 2018, when he was forced to resign.

    Who are the Gupta brothers Indian origin businessmen arrested in Dubai for SA corruption case gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 7, 2022, 3:15 PM IST

    Indian-origin fugitive businessmen Rajesh and Atul Gupta, who were among South Africa's most wanted suspects in a corruption investigation that led to the removal of President Jacob Zuma from power, have been captured by the Dubai Police. Interpol had issued red notices to Rajesh, 51, and Atul Gupta, 53, two of the three Indian-origin Gupta brothers, who fled South Africa with their families amid investigations into their alleged plundering of billions of rands from state-owned firms when Zuma, 80, was president.

    The Dubai Police stated in a statement that Rajesh and Atul were detained in connection with money laundering and criminal offences in South Africa. It was unclear if the third brother, Ajay Gupta, 56, had been apprehended. The arrests occurred as an inquiry into vast pillage of state institutions during former President Zuma's tenure drew to a close. Zuma served as President of South Africa from 2009 to 2018, when he was forced to resign.

    "Discussions on the way ahead are underway between various law enforcement authorities in the UAE and South Africa," South Africa's Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services said in a brief statement, adding that it will continue to cooperate with the UAE.

    Also Read | CBI registers 3 different probes against Ex-IPS officer Param Bir Singh in corruption and other allegations

    Former South African President Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma has faced several legal troubles before, during, and after his administration, including rape accusations, embezzlements, corruption, and fraud, to mention a few. He is presently serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court. The Gupta family link is the most visible of all the corruption claims levelled against him.

    About Gupta family

    This family moved to South Africa in 1993 from the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur. The three brothers, Ajay, Atul, and Rajesh Gupta, as well as Atul's nephews Varun and Ashish and Amol, who live in the United States, are important members of this family. Atul started Sahara Computers, the family's first firm in South Africa, in 1993.

    In South Africa, the Gupta family owns coal mines, computers, newspapers, and a media channel. With an estimated net worth of R10.7 billion (US$773.47 million) based on JSE-listed holdings, Atul Gupta became the seventh-wealthiest person in South Africa in 2016. They quickly grew to encompass IT, media, and mining firms, the majority of which have since been sold or shuttered.

    Also Read | CBI files charge sheet against Anil Deshmukh in Rs 100 crore bribery case

    One of President Zuma's wives, Bongi Ngema-Zuma, worked for the Gupta-controlled JIC Mining Services. Duduzile Zuma, his daughter, served as a director at Sahara Computers, the Guptas' first enterprise in South Africa. His son, Duduzane Zuma, was a director of a few Gupta-owned companies until quitting in 2016 after public uproar.

    The brothers are accused of utilising their ties to Zuma, who reigned from 2009 to 2018, to obtain contracts, misappropriate public assets, sway cabinet selections, and syphon off state finances. The Gupta brothers and Jacob Zuma both deny any wrongdoing.

    The family departed South Africa in 2018 when massive public protests led to Zuma's removal and the appointment of Cyril Ramaphosa as Acting President by the African National Congress (ANC). South Africa has previously requested that the Guptas be returned to the country after discussions with the UAE failed due to the lack of an extradition treaty between the two nations. When the pact was ratified in June 2021, South Africa promptly began the process of demanding the Guptas' extradition.

    A number of witnesses testified about the Guptas' participation in plundering vast sums of money and influencing Cabinet minister appointments during Zuma's nine-year presidency.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2022, 3:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Congress Rahul Gandhi meets Sidhu Moose Wala's family in Punjab (WATCH) - adt

    Congress' Rahul Gandhi meets Sidhu Moose Wala's family in Punjab (WATCH)

    Prophet controversy: Delhi Police gives security to Nupur Sharma, her family snt

    Prophet controversy: Delhi Police gives security to Nupur Sharma, her family

    Hyderabad gangrape case: 'Ample evidence' found despite car being washed, claim police - adt

    Hyderabad gangrape case: 'Ample evidence' found despite car being washed, claim police

    Bengaluru makes masks mandatory amid spike in COVID cases gcw

    Bengaluru makes masks mandatory amid spike in COVID cases

    Lifestyle plays an essential role ICMR releases guidelines for Type 1 diabetes gcw

    'Lifestyle management plays an essential role': ICMR releases guidelines for Type 1 diabetes

    Recent Stories

    Netflix or Amazon Prime Video? Here's where Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan's wedding will be streaming RBA

    Netflix or Amazon Prime Video? Here's where Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan's wedding will be streaming

    AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Will Sunil Chhetri-led India crush 171st-ranked Cambodia?-ayh

    AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Will Sunil Chhetri-led India crush 171st-ranked Cambodia?

    LSAT India 2022: Registration process concludes on June 8, Exams begin on June 22 - adt

    LSAT India 2022: Registration process concludes on June 8, Exams begin on June 22

    Varun Dhawan offers help to fan alleging abuse by father drb

    Varun Dhawan offers help to fan alleging abuse by father

    Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan wedding: Know about venue, date, time, guests and more RBA

    Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan wedding: Know about venue, date, time, guests and more

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon