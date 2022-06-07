Who are the Gupta brothers? Indian-origin businessmen arrested in Dubai for SA corruption case

The Dubai Police stated in a statement that Rajesh and Atul were detained in connection with money laundering and criminal offences in South Africa. It was unclear if the third brother, Ajay Gupta, 56, had been apprehended. The arrests occurred as an inquiry into vast pillage of state institutions during former President Zuma's tenure drew to a close. Zuma served as President of South Africa from 2009 to 2018, when he was forced to resign.

Indian-origin fugitive businessmen Rajesh and Atul Gupta, who were among South Africa's most wanted suspects in a corruption investigation that led to the removal of President Jacob Zuma from power, have been captured by the Dubai Police. Interpol had issued red notices to Rajesh, 51, and Atul Gupta, 53, two of the three Indian-origin Gupta brothers, who fled South Africa with their families amid investigations into their alleged plundering of billions of rands from state-owned firms when Zuma, 80, was president.

The Dubai Police stated in a statement that Rajesh and Atul were detained in connection with money laundering and criminal offences in South Africa. It was unclear if the third brother, Ajay Gupta, 56, had been apprehended. The arrests occurred as an inquiry into vast pillage of state institutions during former President Zuma's tenure drew to a close. Zuma served as President of South Africa from 2009 to 2018, when he was forced to resign.

"Discussions on the way ahead are underway between various law enforcement authorities in the UAE and South Africa," South Africa's Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services said in a brief statement, adding that it will continue to cooperate with the UAE.

Former South African President Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma has faced several legal troubles before, during, and after his administration, including rape accusations, embezzlements, corruption, and fraud, to mention a few. He is presently serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court. The Gupta family link is the most visible of all the corruption claims levelled against him.

About Gupta family

This family moved to South Africa in 1993 from the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur. The three brothers, Ajay, Atul, and Rajesh Gupta, as well as Atul's nephews Varun and Ashish and Amol, who live in the United States, are important members of this family. Atul started Sahara Computers, the family's first firm in South Africa, in 1993.

In South Africa, the Gupta family owns coal mines, computers, newspapers, and a media channel. With an estimated net worth of R10.7 billion (US$773.47 million) based on JSE-listed holdings, Atul Gupta became the seventh-wealthiest person in South Africa in 2016. They quickly grew to encompass IT, media, and mining firms, the majority of which have since been sold or shuttered.

One of President Zuma's wives, Bongi Ngema-Zuma, worked for the Gupta-controlled JIC Mining Services. Duduzile Zuma, his daughter, served as a director at Sahara Computers, the Guptas' first enterprise in South Africa. His son, Duduzane Zuma, was a director of a few Gupta-owned companies until quitting in 2016 after public uproar.

The brothers are accused of utilising their ties to Zuma, who reigned from 2009 to 2018, to obtain contracts, misappropriate public assets, sway cabinet selections, and syphon off state finances. The Gupta brothers and Jacob Zuma both deny any wrongdoing.

The family departed South Africa in 2018 when massive public protests led to Zuma's removal and the appointment of Cyril Ramaphosa as Acting President by the African National Congress (ANC). South Africa has previously requested that the Guptas be returned to the country after discussions with the UAE failed due to the lack of an extradition treaty between the two nations. When the pact was ratified in June 2021, South Africa promptly began the process of demanding the Guptas' extradition.

A number of witnesses testified about the Guptas' participation in plundering vast sums of money and influencing Cabinet minister appointments during Zuma's nine-year presidency.

(With PTI inputs)