Who is Raj Subramaniam, the Indian-origin who will be new FedEx CEO?

India put another feather to its cap as another techie took a senior position at one of the world's largest corporations, following in the footsteps of Sundar Pichai, Parag Agrawal, Satya Nadella, and others. Raj Subramiam, an Indian American business veteran, was chosen president and CEO of global transportation giant FedEx after the company's founder, Frederick Smith, announced his intention to stand down after almost five decades in the job. Smith, who will step down on June 1, will now serve as FedEx's executive chairman.

Raj Subramaniam began working for FedEx in 1991. The 54-year-old was elected to the FedEx Board of Directors in 2020 and will remain on the board, according to the firm. Subramaniam was president and CEO of FedEx Express, the world's biggest express delivery firm, before becoming president and CEO of FedEx Corp. He also worked as FedEx Corp.'s executive vice president and chief marketing and communications officer, where he was in charge of creating the company's strategy.

Since joining FedEx, he has also worked as the president of FedEx Express in Canada, as well as in various other managerial and marketing jobs in Asia and the United States.

Raj Subramaniam was born in the southern city of Trivandrum before moving to the United States. The techie holds a chemical engineering degree from IIT Bombay, where he graduated in 1987. In 1989, he attended Syracuse University to earn a master's degree in the same discipline. Subramaniam also has an MBA from the University of Texas in Austin in Marketing and Finance.

According to the company's website, Raj Subramaniam will be in charge of providing strategic direction to all of FedEx's operational companies, including FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, FedEx Office, FedEx Logistics, and FedEx Dataworks.

