The Indian Embassy in Rabat organised 'Connect with India 2026' in Casablanca for 150 diaspora members to strengthen community ties. Ambassador Sanjay Rana discussed government initiatives and future plans, including the 70th anniversary of relations.

The Embassy of India in Rabat organised "Connect with India 2026" on Sunday as part of its continued outreach to the Indian diaspora in Morocco. The event aimed to strengthen the Embassy's engagement with the Indian community in Casablanca and promote the strong people-to-people ties between the two countries.

Around 150 members of the Indian diaspora attended the event held at Le Meridien Casablanca along with representatives from Morocco, members of the business community and other distinguished guests.

The programme began with the National Anthems of Morocco and India.

Ambassador Highlights Key Initiatives and Future Plans

Sanjay Rana, Ambassador of India to Morocco, addressed the gathering and spoke about the priority accorded by the Government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to staying closely connected to the Indian community and taking care of their interests. He informed the audience about important recent initiatives of the Indian Government, including the recent OCI reforms and the revised 'Know India Programme' for the youth of Indian origin.

Ambassador Rana also shared information about the excellent financial and investment opportunities being provided to NRIs and OCI through the newly established available through GIFT City. Ambassador said the event was an opportunity for members of the diaspora to meet, reconnect and celebrate India's culture and traditions together. He also shared information about the initiatives and measures planned by the Embassy in the near future and future plans for the Indian community in Morocco.

Ambassador encouraged the community to play a more active role in strengthening the India-Morocco Business Chamber and supported the idea of creating an India Professional Network in Morocco. He also highlighted that India and Morocco will celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations in 2027 and invited the diaspora to actively participate in the celebrations.

Community Voices on India-Morocco Partnership

From the Indian community, Dev Anand, Regional Head, Satguru Travel and Colin Nebhwani from the India-Morocco Business Chamber shared their views about the growing partnership between India and Morocco, the emerging business opportunities in Morocco and the important role being played by the Indian community.

Members of the Indian community, including Ravi Ranjan, a faculty member at Mohd VI Polytechnic University, shared their ideas about developing an India-Morocco connection. From Le Meridien Casablanca, General Manager Madouli Oussama also spoke on the occasion.

Embassy Celebrates 'Memorable Evening' on Social Media

The Indian Embassy in Morocco wrote in a post on X, "A memorable evening of culture, community and friendship at #ConnectWithIndia in Casablanca! Over 130 members of the Indian diaspora, Moroccan friends and distinguished guests came together at Le Meridien Casablanca for music, dance, more than 80 Indian and Moroccan delicacies, and the FIFA World Cup Final."

"Ambassador Sanjay Rana shared the Embassy's initiatives and future plans for diaspora engagement, while looking ahead to 70 years of India-Morocco diplomatic relations in 2027. From patriotic songs and Bollywood performances by Moroccan artists to warm conversations and shared celebrations, the evening reflected the deep people-to-people bonds between India and Morocco," it added. (ANI)

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