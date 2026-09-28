An X user recently sparked a viral discussion by suggesting that every Indian should travel abroad at least once to gain a new perspective on development. Rather than seeking luxury, travelers can observe efficient public transport, cleaner spaces, and cities with good planning.

Travelling abroad can offer more than a holiday or a chance to explore unfamiliar destinations. According to an X user, an international trip can also change the way people look at their own country and the things they often take for granted.

Suraj Kumar Talreja recently shared his thoughts on X, saying that every Indian should travel abroad at least once. However, he stressed that the purpose should not simply be to experience luxury or visit famous destinations. Instead, he argued that travelling can provide a different perspective on development, public infrastructure and everyday systems.

In his post, Talreja wrote: “Every Indian should travel abroad at least once not to experience luxury, but to gain perspective.”

Watch the viral video here:

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He went on to explain that travelling can make people notice features of daily life that they may otherwise overlook. These include better-planned cities, cleaner public spaces, efficient public transportation, disciplined systems and infrastructure that works effectively.

His post read: “You start noticing things we often take for granted: better-planned cities, cleaner public spaces, efficient public transport, disciplined systems and infrastructure that simply…”

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Talreja's argument was not limited to physical infrastructure. He suggested that development should also be viewed through the lens of how cities are planned, how priorities are decided and how effectively systems are implemented and monitored.

He wrote, “It's about planning, priorities, execution and accountability. Travel doesn't just show you the world. Sometimes, it shows you what India could be doing better.”

The post, shared on September 27, quickly became a talking point because it presented international travel as an opportunity for comparison and reflection rather than simply consumption or luxury.

The broader discussion also touches on a familiar question: how can Indian cities improve areas such as urban planning, public transport, cleanliness and infrastructure while adapting approaches that work elsewhere?

Talreja ultimately framed travel as a way of gaining perspective. His message suggests that seeing how other countries organise everyday public systems can encourage people to look at their own surroundings differently—and consider where improvements could be made.

The post comes amid ongoing online conversations about India's infrastructure and development, with social media users frequently comparing experiences at home with those encountered abroad.

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