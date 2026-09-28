An Indian woman in Japan had a bicycle accident in the rain, injuring herself and damaging her bicycle. When she took it to a local repair shop, the shopkeeper prioritized her health, fixed the damage for free, and offered safety advice.

An Indian woman’s unfortunate bicycle accident in Japan turned into a heartwarming encounter after a local shopkeeper helped her without asking for any money. What happened next, when she returned to the shop, made the experience even more memorable.

Sonam Midha shared the incident on Instagram, explaining that her bicycle slipped while she was riding to work in the rain. She injured her shoulder, damaged the cycle’s handle and also broke the screen of her iPhone during the fall.

Watch the viral video here:

After reaching work, Sonam received some band-aids from a colleague. During her lunch break, she decided to take her damaged bicycle to a nearby repair shop. Based on her previous experiences with bicycle services in Japan, she expected to pay for the repair.

Sonam recalled that even adjusting the angle of her bicycle seat had previously cost her 500 yen.

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However, the shopkeeper surprised her. Rather than immediately focusing on the damaged bicycle, he first asked whether she was alright. Sonam said she was touched by the fact that he appeared more concerned about her than the cycle.

He then repaired the bicycle and refused to accept any payment. When Sonam asked, “Ikura desu ka?”, which means “How much?”, the shopkeeper simply replied, “No price.”

He also advised her on cycling safely in rainy conditions to prevent another accident.

The gesture stayed with Sonam, who decided to express her gratitude. During her lunch break, she went to a nearby Indian restaurant, packed some food and cycled back to the shop in the rain.

When the shopkeeper saw her returning, he reportedly appeared concerned, seemingly wondering whether she had fallen again or encountered another problem. Instead, Sonam told him that she had brought food for him.

According to Sonam, the shopkeeper became emotional and visibly happy over the gesture. Reflecting on the experience, she said, “My kindness made my day and I will always remember this day.”

The story also drew an emotional response online. One viewer commented, “Literally crying listening to your story, like how people from other countries are so kind-hearted.”

For Sonam, what began with an accident became a memorable reminder of how a small act of kindness can lead to another.

Also Read: Indian Hiker Asked For Water In Japan, Ended Up Sharing Lunch With Kind Stranger Couple (WATCH)