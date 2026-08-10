An online discussion reveals that converting foreign salaries, such as from Australian dollars to Indian rupees, is misleading. A high salary abroad does not equate to wealth due to the high cost of living in countries like Australia. Factors like housing, taxes, and daily expenses significantly reduce purchasing power.

An Australian salary can look extraordinary when converted into Indian rupees. But does earning AUD 100,000 a year really mean someone is making the equivalent of a Rs 1 crore salary in India?

One Indian man living and working in Australia has sparked an online conversation around exactly this question, highlighting why simple currency conversions can give a misleading impression of how wealthy someone actually is.

The viral discussion centres on the familiar habit of converting overseas salaries directly into Indian rupees and then comparing the resulting figure with salaries in India. At face value, AUD 100,000 can look like a huge annual income in rupee terms. But the comparison ignores one crucial factor: the cost of living in Australia.

An Australian worker earning AUD 100,000 does not spend that money at Indian prices. Housing, groceries, transport, utilities, insurance and other everyday expenses are priced in Australian dollars. As a result, the amount left after taxes and living expenses can be very different from what the same nominal rupee value might suggest.

Current salary comparisons underline the difference. AUD 100,000 is roughly Rs 66 lakh at an exchange rate of around Rs 66.3 to the Australian dollar, although currency rates fluctuate.

That means calling someone a “crorepati” simply because of an overseas salary conversion can create the wrong impression. Income and wealth are not the same thing, and neither is currency conversion the same as purchasing power.

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Australia also has substantially higher everyday costs than India. Rent alone can consume a significant portion of an Australian salary, particularly in expensive cities. Taxes and other deductions further reduce take-home pay.

The distinction becomes particularly important when people compare migration opportunities. A salary that sounds massive after conversion may provide a comfortable lifestyle abroad without necessarily translating into extraordinary wealth.

The viral conversation therefore highlights a common mistake in international salary comparisons: looking only at the exchange rate while ignoring purchasing power, taxes and expenses.

For Indians considering overseas jobs, the better question is not simply, “How much is that salary in rupees?” Instead, it is: How much will I actually take home, what will it cost me to live there, and how much can I realistically save?

That calculation gives a far more accurate picture than a headline currency conversion ever can.

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