Canada's envoy Chris Cooter stated that India-Canada diplomatic relations are entering a renewed phase, anchored by a deep personal rapport between PM Modi and PM Mark Carney, and stabilised security cooperation after a recent blip.

Canada's High Commissioner to India Chris Cooter on Monday stated that the diplomatic relationship between India and Canada is entering a phase of renewed cooperation, anchored by a deep personal rapport between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Mark Carney, despite the blip in the last two years.

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Speaking to ANI, Cooter highlighted the importance of high-level engagement between the two nations and noted that the two leaders have met several times, including their recent meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian, France. Addressing the commonalities between the leaders, the High Commissioner said that they look to "get things done" with a shared sense of urgency, particularly in navigating complex trade and geopolitical landscapes. "The Prime Ministers have met four times. They've also been talking on the phone quite a bit; I'm sure they're WhatsApping as well. So they've got a rapport that really helps us build everything else. Because both Prime Ministers are like-minded in the sense that they want to get things done, they understand the urgency. In our case, it's particularly important that we diversify relationships in a meaningful way. This is trade, but it's also geopolitics," he said.

Stabilisation in Security Sphere

Beyond the personal connection between the leaders, Cooter pointed to a significant stabilisation in the security sphere. He stated that following a period of diplomatic strain, both nations have established a reliable, process-driven approach to addressing security-related concerns. He argued that the agencies on both sides have developed a clear understanding of operational methods, ensuring a commitment to transparency. "Well, I think as I said, on that core of security-related issues, I think we've established a good process now. Things will happen, but I think the people know each other, they know how each agency works, and they're committed to making sure there's no surprises. To the extent possible, that's going very, very well," Cooter said.

Canada's 'Variable Geometry' Partnership Strategy

According to the High Commissioner, this reset is part of a larger Canadian strategy to meaningfully diversify its global relationships. Cooter linked this approach to broader international efforts, referenced by the Canadian Prime Minister during the G7 summit and at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where non-hegemonic nations seek to advance their interests and protect their sovereignty through flexible, "variable geometry" partnerships. "You will probably be aware that our Prime Minister gave this famous speech at Davos just before coming here, and he's elaborated on what he said in Davos since that time, including during the G7 summit. You know, I think what he's looking at is a world in which countries that aren't the hegemon--the largest powers--want to have the ability to protect their sovereignty, to advance their interest in partnership. So that's variable geometry, one way of looking at it," he stated.

Modi, Carney Review Bilateral Ties at G7 Summit

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney reviewed progress in bilateral economic cooperation on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France, and highlighted the importance of resilient and reliable global energy and food security supply chains.

According to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the two leaders met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian, France, on Tuesday and reviewed the growing momentum in bilateral relations. As per the MEA, the Prime Ministers welcomed the positive trajectory of India-Canada ties and expressed satisfaction over the progress achieved since Prime Minister Carney's visit to India in March this year. (ANI)