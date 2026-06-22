Switzerland welcomed 'constructive progress' in US-Iran talks after mediators Qatar and Pakistan announced a roadmap for a final deal within 60 days. A high-level committee will oversee the process, with technical discussions continuing at Burgenstock.

The facilitator of the technical talks between the US and Iran regarding the 14-point MoU, Switzerland, on Monday, welcomed the decisions announced in the joint statement by the mediators, Qatar and Pakistan, and expressed readiness to "support this process" further.

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In an official statement, the Swiss Foreign Ministry welcomed the "constructive progress" made during the first session of negotiations at Burgenstock. "Switzerland has taken note of the joint statement issued on 22 June by Qatar and Pakistan, the mediators between the United States and Iran in the context of the conflict in the Middle East," the statement read. "Switzerland, in its role as facilitator, welcomes the constructive progress made during the intensive diplomatic talks that continued throughout the night of 21-22 June at the Burgenstock between the mediators, Iran and the United States," it added.

Switzerland Hails Roadmap and High-Level Committee

Switzerland hailed the establishment of a high-level committee, calling it a "positive step" for the next phase of negotiations. The Ministry expressed particular optimism over the announcement of a roadmap aimed at reaching a final agreement within 60 days. "Switzerland welcomes the establishment of a high-level committee by the parties on the basis of the Memorandum of Understanding. This is a positive step, which will help to structure the next phase of the political and technical process. Switzerland particularly welcomes the agreement on a roadmap aimed at reaching a final agreement within 60 days. This roadmap creates the conditions for the immediate resumption of technical discussions," the statement read.

The Ministry further expressed its commitment towards facilitating the negotiation process in the next phases as well. "Switzerland remains ready to support this process, in line with its tradition of good offices. Our aim is that our diplomacy contributes to de-escalation, stability and peace," it said.

Mediators Announce 'Encouraging Progress'

This comes after the first session of high-level talks between Iran and the United States under the framework of the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) concluded on Sunday (local time) at the Lake Lucerne Summit in Switzerland's Burgenstock, with mediators Qatar and Pakistan announcing "encouraging progress" and a roadmap aimed at securing a final agreement within 60 days.

The joint statement posted by Qatar and Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday informed that the summit was conducted in a "positive and constructive atmosphere", resulting in the creation of a mechanism for technical negotiations.

Key Agreements from Joint Statement

According to the statement, the US and Iran agreed to establish a High-Level Committee that will provide political oversight of the mediation process. Chief negotiators--JD Vance for the United States and Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf for Iran--will regularly report to the committee while leading working groups focused on nuclear issues, sanctions, and a monitoring and dispute resolution mechanism to support implementation of the MoU.

"The High Level Committee has agreed upon a roadmap towards reaching a final deal within 60 days, laying the foundation for the immediate commencement of further technical talks," the statement said.

De-escalation Measures Established

The parties also agreed to establish a direct communication line during the negotiation period. The statement said, "In addition, a communication line between the parties has been formed for the period mentioned in paragraph 5 of the MoU to avoid incidents and miscommunication with the aim of safe passage for commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz."

Additionally, a de-confliction cell involving the parties and Lebanon, facilitated by the mediators, will be created to ensure compliance with the termination of military operations in Lebanon under the MoU.

The statement said that technical discussions are set to continue throughout the week at the Burgenstock resort, covering all outstanding issues. (ANI)