Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma met Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman, discussing people-centric cooperation in multiple domains. The talks focused on enhancing ties in health, trade, tech, and energy to boost national development for both countries.

High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma, paid a courtesy call on Bangladesh's Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Monday. He held discussions on the ties between New Delhi and Dhaka, with a focus on people-centric cooperation in multiple domains aligned with the national development priorities of the two countries.

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Sharing the details of the meeting in a post on X, the Indian High Commission noted, "High Commissioner conveyed India's intent to work together with the Government and people of Bangladesh by adopting a positive, constructive and forward-looking approach and based on mutual interest and mutual benefit", the post said.

High Commissioner Pranay Verma paid a courtesy call on Hon’ble Prime Minister H.E. Tarique Rahman on 6 April 2026. They discussed bilateral engagement with focus on people-centric cooperation in multiple domains aligned with the national development priorities of the two… pic.twitter.com/tZh9lovI0r — India in Bangladesh (@ihcdhaka) April 6, 2026

Focus on Wide-Ranging Cooperation

The discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in a wide range of areas including public health, financial inclusion, women's empowerment, rural development, bilateral trade and investment, ease of doing business, technology partnerships, and power and energy cooperation, it added.

High Commissioner underlined that India-Bangladesh cooperation should transform their geographical proximity into new opportunities by strengthening economic and connectivity linkages, and by enhancing cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

High Commissioner conveyed India's intent to work together with the Government and the people of Bangladesh in a positive, constructive and forward-looking manner based on mutual interest and mutual benefit.

Bilateral Defence Cooperation

On April 3, Bangladesh High Commissioner to India, Riaz Hamidullah, held talks on defence collaboration with Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi. Hamidullah and General Dwivedi deliberated on enhancing bilateral defence cooperation, including joint training initiatives.

In a post on X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army said, "H.E. Mr M Hamidullah, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India, called on General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS. During the interaction, they deliberated on enhancing bilateral defence cooperation, including joint training initiatives. They also explored opportunities for deeper collaboration aimed at promoting regional peace and security."

'Resilient and Forward-Looking' Ties

Earlier on March 27, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh underscored the enduring strength of Indo-Bangladesh ties, describing the partnership as strategic and people-focused and both resilient and forward-looking while addressing the National Day Reception marking the 56th Independence and National Day of Bangladesh at the Bangladesh High Commission in the national capital. (ANI)