The Indian Embassy in Riyadh will host 'Gita Mahotsav (A Musical)' on November 3. The event is the closing act for 'Pravasi Parichay 2025', a cultural festival celebrating India's heritage for the diaspora in Saudi Arabia.

Indian Embassy to Host 'Gita Mahotsav' Musical

The Embassy of India in Riyadh announced that it will host 'Gita Mahotsav (A Musical)' on November 3 as part of the ongoing diaspora engagement event 'Pravasi Parichay 2025', a cultural festival showcasing India's rich heritage. Pravasi Parichay will close with Gita Mahotsav, a musical drama set against the backdrop of the Mahabharata, showcasing the timeless wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita.

Quoting from the Bhagavad Gita, the Embassy wrote on X, "Whenever there is a decline in dharma and an increase in adharma, O Arjuna, at that time I manifest Myself on earth." https://x.com/IndianEmbRiyadh/status/1984514373683925010

The post added, "The eternal words of the Gita continue to guide humanity towards righteousness, duty and harmony. The Indian community is invited to join us for Gita Mahotsav (A Musical), being organised by the Embassy as part of Pravasi Parichay, on November 3. Attendance by registration and invitation."

'Pravasi Parichay' Celebrates India's Cultural Tapestry

The third edition of Pravasi Parichay, which began on October 28, has been celebrating India's cultural diversity through state-themed performances, art, and music. The opening day featured Kerala, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh, highlighting their unique traditions and diaspora contributions.

Day 2 of the festival witnessed vibrant performances from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, and Telangana. Kuchipudi, Bharatanatyam, Lavni, Rouf, and Gussadi folk dances captivated audiences, while traditional rituals like Bonalu and Dahi Handi added to the festive spirit.

The Embassy described the event as "a spectacular celebration of India's rich cultural tapestry -- a vibrant blend of traditions, rhythm, and unity."

Festival's Third Edition and Expansion

The Embassy of India, Riyadh, is hosting an event from November 28 to December 3 at the Embassy's auditorium.

Pravasi Parichay is the first of its kind cultural celebration/ festival started by the Embassy of India in 2023 in partnership with the Indian diaspora associations in Saudi Arabia, the Embassy of India, Riyadh said.

This year, the festival will include a special evening dedicated to the Gita Mahotsav, alongside the ongoing thematic days for Indian States, and other cultural and educational engagements involving the diaspora.

Given the rising demand from the Indian community for an additional number of days dedicated to Indian States, it has been decided to increase the number of State Days in this edition from three to four.

The cultural extravaganza began with a Bollywood Musical Night on October 28, followed by a Sufiyana Qawwali Night on October 29, and vibrant state days from October 30 to November 2.