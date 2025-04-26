Members of the Indian community in London staged a protest outside the Pakistan High Commission, condemning the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

London: Members of the Indian community held a protest outside the Pakistan High Commission in London on Friday (April 25) and condemned the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.



Holding Indian flags, banners, and placards, the protesters expressed deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives and demanded justice for the victims. They raised slogans against terrorism and criticised Pakistan for allegedly supporting and sheltering terror groups responsible for such attacks.





Another protester said that the Indian community staying in the UK is agitated due to the "heinous terror attack" in Pahalgam.

Speaking to ANI, he said, “The whole Indian community staying in the UK is agitated because of the heinous terror attack in Pahalgam. So, we are protesting outside the Pakistan Embassy here We have gathered here to express our solidarity and respect. This is a peaceful protest, which has the participation of all Indians.”

Speaking to ANI, an Indo-Jewish protester said that thePakistani regime nurtures terrorism. He stated that the Jewish community always supports Indians as the two nations have the same enemy, "Islamist radicalisation." He said that the Pahalgam attack reminded him of the Hamas attack on Israel, which was conducted in 2023.

He said, “We have a big Jewish community over here which is always supporting India because we have the same enemy, Islamist radicalization. It is the same thing all over the Israel faced it in 7th October and when I saw this happened in India, it reminded me of that, terrorists coming and killing innocent people and this terrorism is fed by the Pakistani Islamist regime and we will be here with the Indians supporting Indians all the time. And Modi is doing great work.”

"He does something and stops this terrorism happening all the time, again and I was caught in a bomb blast in Bombay in the 90s. Just kind of escaped. And I know from personally how a bomb can affect people and how terrorism can affect people. This will be there always. We have the same enemy. We will be always together," he added.

The demonstration was peaceful yet powerful, drawing participants from various age groups and backgrounds who came together in solidarity with the victims and their families.

Terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured.

Following the terror attack, the Central government announced several diplomatic measures, such as closing the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, giving them 40 hours to return to their country, and reducing the number of officers in the High Commissions on both sides.

India also halted the Indus Waters Treaty signed in 1960 in the wake of the Pahalgam attack. The Indus Waters Treaty was signed in 1960, following nine years of negotiations between India and Pakistan, with the assistance of the World Bank, which is also a signatory to the treaty.