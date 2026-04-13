Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla marked the 65th anniversary of human spaceflight in a message shared by the Russian Embassy. He celebrated Yuri Gagarin's historic flight and encouraged the pursuit of space exploration.

Indian Astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla on Monday extended greetings on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of the first human spaceflight. Russian Embassy in India posted Shukla's video message. He underwent training at Russia's Star City in 2020-2021.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, the embassy said, "A congratulatory message from Indian cosmonaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who underwent training at Russia's Star City in 2020-2021, on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of the first human spaceflight." 🇷🇺🇮🇳 A congratulatory message from #India’n cosmonaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who underwent training at #Russia's Star City in 2020-2021, on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of the first human spaceflight.#CosmonauticsDay2026#Gagarin65#RussiaIndia#DruzhbaDosti pic.twitter.com/VwpE2MnhxP — Russia in India 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbIndia) April 13, 2026

Shukla Honours Yuri Gagarin's Legacy

"Namaskar. April 12th is a day that is probably the most significant day in the history of human space flight. April 12th, 1961, was the day when Yuri Gagarin went to space and traveled around the planet Earth for the very first time. All the missions thereafter were preceded by this monumental event, and every year, April 12th is celebrated as International Cosmonautics Day," he said.

Shukla added, "And rightly so. We still draw inspiration from the courage that was displayed by the legendary Yuri Gagarin when nothing was known about what happens to a human body when you go to outer space. He not only volunteered, but he thrived and executed a very successful mission, which became a symbol of hope for humanity."

Shukla encouraged viewers to pursue space exploration. "Today, I want to congratulate all the space enthusiasts and everybody else as well on this occasion of International Cosmonautics Day. I would urge all of you to be excited to pursue space exploration, because this is what makes my heart come alive, and I'm sure it does for a lot of you as well. Let us go into the future boldly and with the spirit of exploration. Wishing all of you a very happy Cosmonautics Day. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat," he said.

First Indian on ISS Awarded Ashok Chakra

Earlier on January 26, President Droupadi Murmu conferred the Ashok Chakra to Group Captain and Indian astronaut Shubhnashu Shukla as part of the Republic Day 2026 celebrations in New Delhi.

After the 21 Gun Salute, presented by the 1721 Ceremonial Battery of the 172 Field Regiment, President Droupadi Murmu conferred the Ashok Chakra to Group Captain Shubhnashu Shukla. Group Captain Shukla who created history by becoming the first India to visit the International Space Station (ISS) was awarded the Ashok Chakra, the country's highest peacetime Gallantry award. (ANI)