Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi on Thursday launched a website titled 'Friends for Life', aimed at strengthening professional engagement and enduring bonds among military officers from India and friendly foreign countries.

According to the Indian Army, the platform was launched in the presence of Foreign Service Attaches from 39 friendly foreign countries. It will serve as a bridge connecting generations of military leaders from 99 countries who have trained together at the Indian Army training establishments.

"The platform will foster continued professional engagement and rekindle enduring bonds among Indian and foreign alumni," the Army said in a post on X.

Global Network for Defence Cooperation

It added, "In the past decade alone, the Indian Army has trained over 21,500 service personnel from Friendly Foreign Countries. Through the launch of 'Friends for Life', the Indian Army is not only connecting its alumni but also weaving a global network of friendships that will strengthen institutions, enhance collaboration, improve interoperability and contribute to deeper #DefenceCooperation."

The Indian Army said that more than 21,500 service personnel from friendly foreign countries have been trained at its institutions over the past decade. Through the 'Friends for Life' initiative, the Army said it aims to build a global network that will strengthen military institutions, enhance collaboration, improve interoperability and contribute to deeper defence cooperation.

India-Kyrgyzstan Joint Exercise 'Khanjar'

Earlier, the joint annual special forces exercise 'Khanjar' between India and Kyrgyzstan, which was scheduled from February 4 to February 17, commenced on Wednesday in Missamari, Assam.

According to an official statement from the Ministry of Defence, the Indian Army contingent, comprising 20 personnel, was represented by troops from the Parachute Regiment (Special Forces), and the Kyrgyzstan contingent, also comprising equal strength, is represented by the ILBRIS Special Forces Brigade.

Aim of the Exercise

The statement also mentioned that the aim of the exercise is to exchange best practices and experiences in Counter Terrorism and Special Forces Operations in urban and mountainous terrain. The exercise will also focus on developing advanced Special Forces skills of sniping, complex building intervention and mountain craft, as mentioned by the Ministry of Defence.

Exercise KHANJAR will provide an opportunity for both sides to fortify defence ties while addressing common concerns about international terrorism and extremism, the statement added. The exercise reaffirms the commitment of India and Kyrgyzstan towards fostering peace, stability and security in the region. (ANI)