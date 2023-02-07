Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian-American girl named as 'world's brightest student' for second time in Johns Hopkins list

    Natasha Perianayagam (13) is a New Jersey's Florence M Gaudineer Middle School student. Perianayagam was one of 15,300 students from 76 countries who joined the Johns Hopkins Center For Talented Youth (CTY) in the 2021-22 Talent Search year.

    Indian American girl named as 'world's brightest student' for second time in Johns Hopkins list - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 7, 2023, 11:53 AM IST

    An Indian-American schoolgirl, Natasha Perianayagam, was named in the 'world's brightest students list' for the second year in a row by the US-based Johns Hopkins Center For Talented Youth, based on the results of above-grade-level tests taken by over 15,000 students from 76 countries.

    Perianayagam (13) is the student at New Jersey's Florence M Gaudineer Middle School. In the 2021 spring, she also took the Johns Hopkins Center For Talented Youth (CTY) test as a Grade 5 student. 

    She scored in the 90th percentile for advanced Grade 8 performance in both verbal and quantitative tests, which catapulted her to the honours list that year.

    This year she was recognised for her outstanding performance on the SAT, ACT, School and College Ability Test, or similar assessment administered as part of the CTY Talent Search, said the university.

    In her spare time, Perianayagam, whose parents hail from Chennai, enjoys doodling and reading JRR Tolkien's novels.

    CTY identified advanced students worldwide with above-grade-level tests and provided a clear picture of their academic abilities. 

    Perianayagam was one of 15,300 students from 76 countries who joined CTY in the 2021-22 Talent Search year, said the University release.

    Less than 27 per cent of those who took the test qualified for the CTY ceremony, where they received either high or grand honours based on their test scores. Perianayagam received the highest grades among all candidates in her latest attempt.

    According to Dr Amy Shelton, executive director of CTY, "This is not just recognition of our student's success on one test, but a salute to their love of discovery and learning, and all the knowledge they have gathered in their young lives, so far."

    "It's exciting to think about all the ways they'll use that potential to discover their passions, engage in rewarding and enriching experiences, and accomplish remarkable things in their communities and around the world," she added.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also Read: Meet Indian-origin Manpreet Monica Singh, the First female Sikh judge in the US

    Also Read: Who is Richard Verma, Indian-American nominated by Biden to top diplomatic post in the State Department?

    Also Read: Three Indian Americans die after falling in frozen Arizona lake: Officials

    Last Updated Feb 7, 2023, 11:53 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un goes missing ahead of military parade; sparks health rumours AJR

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un goes missing ahead of military parade; sparks health rumours

    United States NOT to return balloon debris to China

    United States NOT to return balloon debris to China

    Weather scale of disaster making it hard to reach quake-affected regions says Turkish health minister AJR

    'Weather, scale of disaster making it hard to reach quake-affected regions,' says Turkish health minister

    Turkey Syria earthquake updates toll rises; India rushes aid and rescue teams

    Turkey-Syria earthquake toll crosses 4000; India rushes aid and rescue teams

    Earthquake in Turkey, Syria: Death toll rises to 912; World powers rush to provide support - adt

    Earthquake in Turkey, Syria: Death toll rises to 912; World powers rush to provide support

    Recent Stories

    Sasha Walpole, the 'older woman' to whom Prince Harry lost his virginity, breaks silence vma

    Sasha Walpole, the 'older woman' to whom Prince Harry lost his virginity, breaks silence

    Nora Fatehi yacht party pictures: Actress celebrates her 31st birthday in Dubai-see videos RBA

    Nora Fatehi yacht party pictures: Actress celebrates her 31st birthday in Dubai-see videos

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, OFC vs FCG: Resolute Odisha FC holds FC Goa to a draw; keeps playoff prospects alive-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Resolute Odisha FC holds FC Goa to a draw; keeps playoff prospects alive

    SC dismisses Rana Ayyub challenge to Ghaziabad court summons against her in PMLA case AJR

    SC dismisses Rana Ayyub challenge to Ghaziabad court summons against her in PMLA case

    Supreme Court rejects plea against Victoria Gowri's appointment as Madras High Court judge

    Supreme Court rejects pleas against Victoria Gowri's appointment as Madras High Court judge

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon