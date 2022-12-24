Who is Richard Verma, Indian-American nominated by Biden to top diplomatic post in the State Department?

Richard Verma is a veteran of the United States Air Force, where he served on active duty as a Judge Advocate. The Indian diaspora here welcomed the nomination of Verma to the top diplomatic position, saying Biden has made an "inspired choice".

US President Joe Biden on Friday (December 23) nominated Indian-American lawyer diplomat Richard Verma, also a former US ambassador to India, to a top diplomatic position in the State Department, a move hailed by the Indian diaspora as a "inspired choice".

In a statement, the White House said that Biden announced his intent to nominate 54-year-old Verma to be Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources. If confirmed by the US Senate, Verma would be the highest ranking Indian-American in the State Department.

Also read: Minnesota's Mall of America under brief lockdown after reported shooting; check details

Current Chief Legal Officer and Head of Global Public Policy at Mastercard, Verma, served as the US' Ambassador to India from January 16, 2015 to January 20, 2017.

During the Obama administration, Verma also served as Assistant Secretary of State for Legislative Affairs. Earlier in his career, Verma was National Security Advisor to United States Senator Harry Reid while he was a Democratic Whip, Minority Leader and then Majority Leader of the United States Senate.

He has served as Vice Chairman of The Asia Group, Partner and Senior Counsellor at Steptoe & Johnson LLP, and Senior Counsellor at the Albright Stonebridge Group.

Also read: 'Found a man who I can trust...' Imran Khan's former wife Reham ties knot for third time

He is a veteran of the United States Air Force, where he served on active duty as a Judge Advocate. The Indian diaspora here welcomed the nomination of Verma to the top diplomatic position, saying Biden has made an "inspired choice".

"In nominating Verma to this very senior State Department role, President Biden and Secretary Antony Blinken have made an inspired choice," leading diaspora organisation 'Indiaspora' said in a statement.

"Because of his ample high-level experience in the executive and legislative branches of government, his diplomatic vantage point as the 25th United States Ambassador to India, where he oversees one of the largest US Missions in the world including four consulates across India and nearly every agency of the US government, and his international private sector leadership background as a partner at the global law firm of Steptoe & Johnson LLP and as Senior Counselor to the Albright Stonebridge Group, Verma is exactly the right person to serve the country in the top echelons of the State Department," Indiaspora said.

(With inputs from PTI)