Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Richard Verma, Indian-American nominated by Biden to top diplomatic post in the State Department?

    Richard Verma is a veteran of the United States Air Force, where he served on active duty as a Judge Advocate. The Indian diaspora here welcomed the nomination of Verma to the top diplomatic position, saying Biden has made an "inspired choice".

    Who is Richard Verma, Indian-American nominated by Biden to top diplomatic post in the State Department? AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 24, 2022, 1:20 PM IST

    US President Joe Biden on Friday (December 23) nominated Indian-American lawyer diplomat Richard Verma, also a former US ambassador to India, to a top diplomatic position in the State Department, a move hailed by the Indian diaspora as a "inspired choice".

    In a statement, the White House said that Biden announced his intent to nominate 54-year-old Verma to be Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources. If confirmed by the US Senate, Verma would be the highest ranking Indian-American in the State Department.

    Also read: Minnesota's Mall of America under brief lockdown after reported shooting; check details

    Current Chief Legal Officer and Head of Global Public Policy at Mastercard, Verma, served as the US' Ambassador to India from January 16, 2015 to January 20, 2017.

    During the Obama administration, Verma also served as Assistant Secretary of State for Legislative Affairs. Earlier in his career, Verma was National Security Advisor to United States Senator Harry Reid while he was a Democratic Whip, Minority Leader and then Majority Leader of the United States Senate.

    He has served as Vice Chairman of The Asia Group, Partner and Senior Counsellor at Steptoe & Johnson LLP, and Senior Counsellor at the Albright Stonebridge Group.

    Also read: 'Found a man who I can trust...' Imran Khan's former wife Reham ties knot for third time

    He is a veteran of the United States Air Force, where he served on active duty as a Judge Advocate. The Indian diaspora here welcomed the nomination of Verma to the top diplomatic position, saying Biden has made an "inspired choice".

    "In nominating Verma to this very senior State Department role, President Biden and Secretary Antony Blinken have made an inspired choice," leading diaspora organisation 'Indiaspora' said in a statement.

    "Because of his ample high-level experience in the executive and legislative branches of government, his diplomatic vantage point as the 25th United States Ambassador to India, where he oversees one of the largest US Missions in the world including four consulates across India and nearly every agency of the US government, and his international private sector leadership background as a partner at the global law firm of Steptoe & Johnson LLP and as Senior Counselor to the Albright Stonebridge Group, Verma is exactly the right person to serve the country in the top echelons of the State Department," Indiaspora said.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Dec 24, 2022, 1:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Minnesota Mall of America under brief lockdown after reported shooting; check details AJR

    Minnesota's Mall of America under brief lockdown after reported shooting; check details

    Found a man who I can trust Imran Khan former wife Reham ties knot for third time gcw

    'Found a man who I can trust...' Imran Khan's former wife Reham ties knot for third time

    Paris shooting several injured in central Paris gunman arrested gcw

    2 dead, four injured in Paris shooting; gunman arrested

    Suicide blast in Pakistan's Islamabad kills policeman; cops say 'major terror attack averted' AJR

    Suicide blast in Pakistan's Islamabad kills policeman; cops say 'major terror attack averted'

    Spain passes new transgender bill allows people above 16 to legally change their gender gcw

    Spain passes new transgender bill, allows people above 16 to legally change their gender

    Recent Stories

    RT-PCR test mandatory for travellers from China, Japan, S Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand: Health Minister Mandaviya - adt

    RT-PCR test mandatory for travellers from China, Japan, S Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand: Mandaviya

    football ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC coach Marquez delighted with win over Bengaluru FC Simon Grayson unhappy with effort snt

    ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC coach Marquez delighted with 3-0 win over Bengaluru FC; Grayson unhappy with effort

    PM Modi virtually addresses Amrit Mahotsav celebrations by Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Rajkot Sansthan check details

    PM Modi virtually addresses Amrit Mahotsav celebrations by Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Rajkot Sansthan

    IPL 2023 Auction: Ireland's Josh Little looks forward to playing under Gujarat Titans' Hardik Pandya snt

    IPL 2023 Auction: Ireland's Josh Little looks forward to playing under Gujarat Titans' Hardik Pandya

    Christmas 2022: Delhi police issues traffic advisory for December 24, 25; check details - adt

    Christmas 2022: Delhi police issues traffic advisory for December 24, 25; check details

    Recent Videos

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon