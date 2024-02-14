Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Indian-American couple, their twins found dead in California home; probe underway

    The police said that two of the victims died from gunshot wounds, while the cause of death for the other two is yet to be determined. According to police, the investigation is still underway but they added it could be a case of murder-suicide.

    First Published Feb 14, 2024, 4:38 PM IST

    An Indian-American family of four, including two children, was found dead inside their residence in San Mateo, California, on February 13, police said. The San Mateo Police Department said in a statement that two of the victims died from gunshot wounds, while the cause of death for the other two is yet unknown. Anand Sujith Henry (42), his wife Alice Priyanka (40), and their twin children have been identified as the victims.

    Cops found the bodies after one of the family's relatives sought a welfare check as nobody in the house was attending the call. The Indian-American couple, Anand and Alice, were found dead with gunshot wounds inside a bathroom. The twin children were discovered dead in a bedroom, with the cause of their death still under investigation.

    “Tragically, the two children were found deceased inside a bedroom. Their cause of death is still under investigation. The male and female were located deceased from gunshot wounds inside a bathroom. A 9mm pistol and a loaded magazine were also found in the bathroom,” the San Mateo Police said.

    It was stated that the Indian-American pair worked in IT. Anand, a software engineer, and Alice, a senior analyst who relocated to San Mateo County two years ago, were employed together. According to media reports, the family's relatives in India have received consular help from the Indian embassy in the nation. This episode is the latest in a string of regrettable incidents involving Indian students in the nation. Sameer Kamath, a student at Purdue University, was found dead in Warren County last week.

    San Mateo Police Department representative Jerami Surratt told NBC that they received a call seeking a welfare check on the family. However, the cops did not find any signs of a forced entry and later found the four dead inside. 

    As the probe continues, US authorities are awaiting autopsy results and forensic analysis. “This investigation continues as detectives work to gather evidence, speak to witnesses and family members, and determine a possible motive,” police said.

